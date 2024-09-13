Hannibal-LaGrange University announces family weekend

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Hannibal-LaGrange University has recently announced plans to host Family Weekend on campus on September 27-29. Family Weekend will bring together HLGU students, their families, alumni, and the Hannibal community, while showcasing the on-campus experience at Hannibal-LaGrange.

The weekend will feature many exciting events including the Alumni and Friends Golf Classic, A PhD in the Hot Seat, Trilogy Disc Golf Challenge, Block Party on the Quad, and a special Family Weekend concert from Citizens. Local attractions and businesses are also offering special discounts for HLGU families for the weekend.

The Block Party on the Quad is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 from 4-6 pm. The event will feature booths from local businesses and churches, giving students and their families a chance to visit food trucks, play lawn games, and interact with local organizations.

Following the Block Party, HLGU is proud to present a special Family Weekend concert from renowned Christian rock band, Citizens, in the Parker Theater at 7 pm. From their popular renditions of traditional hymns to their standout track “Made Alive” to their latest release “hold him high”, Citizens crafts beautiful and engaging songs that are full of musical creativity and substance.

Tickets are on sale for the concert at hlg.tix.com for $20, or they can be purchased in person at the door for $25.

HLGU Director of Student Activities, Erica Darnell, said she is excited for Family Weekend.

“I’m so thankful that I get to help make an event like this happen,” Darnell said. “I’m excited for students to get to spend a weekend with their families and I’m hopeful that the Hannibal community will take this opportunity to visit our campus and see how the Lord has been faithful and answered prayers to allow HLGU to continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the students that are here.”

For more information on Family Weekend, go to www.hlg.edu/family-weekend, follow Hannibal-LaGrange University on Facebook, contact the Student Life Office by phone at 573-629-3026, or send an e-mail to erica.darnell@hlg.edu.