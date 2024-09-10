You don’t know the day or hour

This is another in a series of excerpts from What Every Christian Should Know About the Return of Jesus, released by High Street Press and available at Amazon.com.

In the previous column, we looked at a first-century Galilean wedding as the context for Jesus’ parable of the 10 virgins. Jesus tells the parable to prepare his followers for what’s ahead. After his imminent suffering, death, and resurrection, Jesus returns to his Father, prepares a place in heaven for believers, and then calls his bride to meet him at his return.

Many who hold a dispensational premillennial view of the end times point to this event as the rapture, in which followers of Jesus are “caught up” to meet him in the air (1 Cor. 15:50-57; 1 Thess. 4:13-18).

According to this view, the seven-day honeymoon depicts seven years the church is in heaven while tribulation takes place on earth. And the departure from the father’s house after the honeymoon pictures the glorious appearing of Christ when he returns to earth with the saints, sits on the throne of David, and rules the earth with his queen.

For historical premillennialists and amillennialists, this parable foretells a general resurrection of all people at Christ’s second coming. Glorified believers go up to meet Jesus in the air – like ancient citizens going out from their city to welcome a visiting king – and accompany him in his victorious return to earth. Meanwhile, unbelievers – the foolish virgins – are denied entrance into the kingdom.

There are other interpretations besides these, but we should be careful not to impose unnecessary details on this parable. Remember that parables are designed to communicate a simple truth – in this case, the truth of Jesus’ sudden return and the necessity of being prepared. Details help round out the story, or make it more engaging, but they don’t necessarily contribute to its meaning.

It’s interesting to note that the bride is not mentioned in this parable. While Scripture often refers to Christ’s church as his bride, the focus in this parable is on the bridegroom and the virgins, or attendants. It’s not necessary for believers to be represented as both bride and bridal attendants, or this would present difficulties Jesus did not intend.

Therefore, it’s probably best to see the virgins as people who profess faith in Jesus, claim to know him, and anticipate his return. Some are “wise” and some are “foolish.” There is at least a degree of goodwill in the foolish as well as in the wise. The difference is in the depth of their commitment, which is evident by their readiness for the bridegroom’s coming.

The wise virgins are those who truly know Christ, understand that his coming may be delayed, and thus prepare with an abundance of oil, which could represent the seal of the Holy Spirit. They may slumber while the bridegroom tarries – even Christ’s closest followers could not stay awake one hour while he prayed in Gethsemane – yet they persevere and are welcomed into the marriage feast.

The foolish virgins are those who profess to know Christ but lack a genuine relationship with him. They carry their lamps – an outward profession of faith – but they’re not truly committed to the bridegroom or fully invested in his purpose. They fall asleep. Their reserve of oil runs out. And when the bridegroom comes, their lamps are dark and cold.

While there are various opinions about the meaning of the oil – a symbol of the Holy Spirit, love, joy, conscience – at the very least, we may consider it the inward grace of Christ that has enduring character. Whereas God’s grace is given to all in a general sense, only those who have entered a relationship with him receive his Spirit, who, like the oil of the wise, is abundant and sufficient.

When the bridegroom comes at last, the foolish virgins realize their lamps are going out, so they ask the wise to share. The response of the wise virgins is important in two respects. First, they deny the request – not out of selfishness or a judgmental nature, but because all 10 virgins would then be undone.

Second, the wise virgins tell the foolish to buy their own reserves of oil. This does not imply that salvation may be purchased, only that the foolish need to acquire salvation the same way the wise did. Salvation has one source: Christ.

When the bridegroom comes, the wise are ready. They join the wedding procession, lamps blazing, and are welcomed into the feast. The foolish come too late, after the door is shut, and thus are excluded. Just as the wicked are denied entrance into the ark in Noah’s day once God seals the door, unbelievers at the return of Christ are denied entrance into his kingdom.

Today, believers and unbelievers populate the visible church. In a day to come, God separates those who merely profess to know Christ from those who truly do. Some may hold a form of godliness while denying God’s power (2 Tim. 3:5). Others may protest, “Lord, Lord, didn’t we prophesy in your name, drive out demons in your name, and do many miracles in your name?” To these, Jesus replies, “I never knew you. Depart from me, you lawbreakers!” (Matt. 7:22-23)

In summarizing this parable, we may not improve on the closing words of Jesus: “Therefore be alert, because you don’t know either the day or the hour” (Matt. 25:13).

Next: Other scriptural warnings of Christ’s return