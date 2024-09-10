Kansas City ministry reaches trafficking survivors, offers gospel hope

KANSAS CITY – Trafficked women need support to survive and to be restored. ReHope, a faith-based ministry formerly called Restoration House and founded out of the Blue River-Kansas City Baptist Association (BRKC), provides that support and encouragement.

“We have two facilities,” Jason Alvis, ReHope Chief Executive Officer, said. “We have a 17-acre Farm in Harrisonville, Mo., and a Crisis Stabilization home in Kansas City, Kansas. We also partner with the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home for minors that we need to refer who are coming out of exploitation.”

“Almost all those whom we serve fight with addiction,” Lorraine Zechmann, Chief Development Officer, said. “That is why the Crisis Stabilization home is so important. The staff and volunteers help recently exiting women stabilize and plan the next steps on their healing journey, which may include ReHope Farms.”

“I’ve been a Baptist all my life,” Deb Guthrie, a member of Heart of Life church in Harrisonville and a volunteer at ReHope, said. “I’ve always been active in women’s ministry. My heart was drawn to serving and sharing with these women as I got more involved.”

“It is difficult to understand the scope of what is offered,” Guthrie continued, “without seeing the 17 acres that God gifted the ministry. They have a wonderful program at ReHope Farms for the women who have gone through the trauma of trafficking.”

“We have a long-term housing and restoration program,” Alvis said, “we use a Christian based curriculum for the life skills, education and career development. The program has four phases.”

“Phase Zero is the stabilization,” he said, “most don’t come to us without the drug issue, so we try to get them ready for our long-term care program. They are not able to have phones, and they don’t take their own meds.”

Staff and volunteers have overnight stays so that the women are not alone. “I remember how difficult it was to hear these women talk with their children on the phone I gave them,” Zechmann said of her days of volunteering overnight. “Most had their children in state protected facilities or foster homes.”

“Phase One includes residency at the Farm where they continue to grow,” Zechmann continued. “They have access to trauma therapy and other programs. These programs help survivors physically and mentally recover, gain employment and reconnect with their families.”

Phase Two provides even more freedom and responsibility for the survivors. “During Phase Two, the women move into the new house and they can have jobs off-site and more access to the community.”

Phase Three allows women the ability to live in the tiny cottages that ReHope has planned. “We have one cottage built and ready to move in,” Alvis said. “This is a transition cottage. When they graduate from our program, they can be contributing members of society, but still have support.”

Zechmann and Guthrie both teach and lead Bible studies with the women. Guthrie has a couple of favorite topics that she uses with the women.

“I encourage them to put on the full armor of God,” she explained, “I want them to be strong in the Lord. I also love Romans 12, I want their minds to be renewed in Christ and to be transformed to live according to Him.”

Zechmann also pointed out the residents must attend church. “We take them to Abundant Life,” she said. “They love it, the teaching is perfect for them. The pastor uses a lot of physical illustrations.”

“When they come to ReHope they are sometimes encountering the first Christians,” Zechmann pointed out. “They feel valued. They are listened to, believed and loved.”

According to Guthrie, that is exactly why volunteers are so important. “If church women come to work on sewing or crafts, they are sitting side by side with these survivors, and they have the opportunity to speak into their lives. This healing is a long, slow process. They can’t ‘just get over it,’ and Christians ministering in this way goes a long way.”

More information about the ministry and other opportunities for volunteering are available on the website, www.rehope.org.