Southwest Baptist University welcomes more than 800 new students

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – SBU kicked off the Fall 2024 semester with its largest freshman class since 2020, among more than 800 new students across its five campuses who began classes on August 19.

“We are so excited to welcome hundreds of new Bearcats to SBU this fall,” said SBU President Dr. Rick Melson. “These students will gain life-changing knowledge from our caring, expert faculty whether they are studying to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree. It’s an exciting time to be at SBU!”

The total incoming class for the SBU’s main campus in Bolivar is 301 students. This includes a freshman class of 246 representing 21 states and 12 different countries, including students from China, Turkey, Ireland, Brazil, and Argentina. It is the third straight year of growth in the freshman class for SBU’s main campus in Bolivar. The university also welcomed 46 undergraduate transfers. The total Bolivar campus enrollment was 826 at the start of the semester, with final census numbers expected later in September.

In addition to the undergraduate campus in Bolivar, students are joining the online SBU Worldwide campus, the Springfield campus, and regional campuses in Salem and Mountain View.

The Springfield campus welcomed 210 new students, including 152 through the Mercy College of Health Professions’ programs in nursing, radiography, and health sciences. The Springfield incoming class is a 75 percent increase over the Fall 2023 incoming class. Regional campuses in Salem and Mountain View saw 62 total students begin their SBU journeys this fall. The total regional campus new student enrollment of 272 is a 72 percent increase over last year.

“Our regional campus enrollment growth is exciting and a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff who are committed to expanding SBU’s influence across all of Southwest Missouri,” said Darren Crowder, vice president for regional campuses and church engagement. “We have also seen tremendous results from our partnerships with Mercy Hospital, Drury University, and Mission University, as we build a premier healthcare training network to benefit the entire region.”

SBU’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program enrolled 45 new students, who will begin their three-year pathway to becoming licensed physical therapists. More than 70 students started graduate degrees in business and education. While high school students are still enrolling in dual credit classes and those final numbers are still pending, the online dual enrollment courses through SBU Prep have 65 new students. Families interested in exploring these online dual enrollment courses, which cost $300 per course, can visit www.SBUPrep.com.

There are also 51 new students enrolled in online programs through the SBU Worldwide Campus. Students have an opportunity to enroll in Worldwide Campus programs every eight weeks, with the next start date on October 14.