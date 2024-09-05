Midwestern Seminary hosts MBC executive director in chapel service

by Michaela Classen/MBTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Midwestern Seminary welcomed Wes Fowler, executive director-treasurer of the Missouri Baptist Convention, to deliver the chapel sermon on Sept. 3 as the first guest preacher of the fall semester.

“Dr. Fowler is a great friend,” said President Jason Allen. “We are so thankful for the partnership we have with him and with nearly 2,000 Missouri Baptist Convention churches here in our home state. We’re delighted to have Dr. Fowler as our first off-campus guest preacher this year.”

Prior to serving as executive director-treasurer of the MBC, Fowler served for 12 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky.

During his pastorate, an EF4 tornado struck Mayfield, leaving a mile-wide path of destruction and severely damaging the campus of First Baptist Church. In the weeks that followed, Fowler led FBC Mayfield’s efforts to care for members impacted by the storm and to serve needs in the broader community.

In his chapel message, Fowler reflected on his experience in the aftermath of the tornado, specifically addressing how this experience deepened his understanding of how God works all things for good for those who love Him.

Preaching from Romans 8:28 and its surrounding context, Fowler asked listeners to consider four aspects of what it means for those in Christ to “have a good day.”

First, Fowler highlighted the goodness of the Christian’s future glory in Christ. Noting the many sufferings faced by creation and the Church in Romans 8:18–23, Fowler said, “In this context of deep suffering, Paul said, ‘And we know that for those who love God, all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.’ When it’s difficult to think of anything good, remember that your future glory is really good.”

Second, Fowler noted the goodness of the Holy Spirit. Reading from Romans 8:26–27, he reminded listeners, “It is good that you and I have an advocate in Christ. We have a helper.”

Fowler shared several ways in which he saw the Holy Spirit’s good presence amidst the sufferings wrought by the tornado.

He spoke of a meeting where he and other church staff felt overwhelmed and unsure of how to address the devastation facing their church. “In that moment where we needed some direction and clarity, when we needed to know what to do,” Fowler said, “we felt like the Holy Spirit was right there with us, guiding us and comforting us and helping us.” During this meeting, the church organized its first steps of outreach and member care following the tornado.

Fowler also noted how God gave FBC Mayfield several opportunities to share the gospel on national news. He said, “I don’t know that this happens outside of the Holy Spirit of God being with us and helping us.”

In his third point, Fowler reminded listeners of the goodness of the Father. “Romans 8:28 does not say that everything will feel good,” Fowler said. “It says that everything will work together for good.”

Speaking of the tornado, he shared, “There were days where it was difficult to see anything good about what was happening. There were days where, in fact, everything seemed bad. The fact that we have a Father who can put everything together, for it all to turn out for good, is just awesome.”

Fowler went on to list numerous ways God showed His goodness in the aftermath of the tornado through the generosity of rebuilders, families being reunited, and evangelistic conversations with individuals who had never heard the gospel.

Reflecting on these experiences, Fowler said, “Even though it’s difficult, even though it’s painful as suffering usually is, I can see how God used the tragedy of a tornado for good.”

Finally, pointing ahead to Romans 8:29–30 and its promise of the Christian’s glory with Christ, Fowler noted the goodness of the Savior. “It is good to be forgiven. It is good to have eternal life. If everything else in life seems bad, the fact that we have a Savior is good.”

Concluding his message, Fowler prayed that listeners would remember these truths about the goodness of God. He shared, “Our future glory is good, the Holy Spirit is good, our heavenly Father is good, and our Savior is good. No matter what else is going on, I’m having a good day. This is my new definition of good, and I would humbly pray that it’s yours as well.”

To watch Dr. Fowler’s sermon online, click here.