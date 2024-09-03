Todd Fisher reflects on God’s faithfulness amid continuing recovery from accident

by Baptist Messenger staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (BP) – Oklahoma Baptists Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Fisher announced on Facebook Aug. 28 he was heading home after an extended hospital stay that resulted from a serious automobile accident that occurred in late July.

In the Facebook post, Fisher shared an update on his health and reflected on God’s provision on his road to healing.

“Overall, everything looks positive regarding my injuries,” he wrote. “One of my ankles still concerns them, but we’re praying for healing. I have a long road of recovery ahead but getting a bit better every day. Here’s the best news: after 32 days in hospitals, this photo is of me leaving the hospital on my way home!!”

Fisher described how God has been faithful throughout the ordeal and thanked those who have prayed and sent words of encouragement.

“God has been so good to us in this difficult journey,” he said. “He has done so much in our lives and taught us in deep ways how to be content in every circumstance. Words fail us in thanking the many who have prayed, sent messages and shown our family love and concern. We are blessed!”

The accident occurred Sunday, July 28, while Fisher was traveling to speak at a ministry event in Oklahoma. He sustained multiple injuries.

Earlier this week, Fisher was in high spirits when he appeared on Oklahoma Baptists’ “Feeding and Leading” podcast. He began by reassuring listeners that he had not been in a coma and emphasized that it was by God’s grace that he was alive.

“From everything I’ve been told, it’s completely by the grace of God that I’m alive,” he said. “I have a lot wrong with me, but I also have a lot that didn’t get hurt. My teeth, my jaw, my neck. All of that is intact.”

Fisher’s recovery process has been fast. Despite difficulties with mobility, including limited mobility in one arm, overall, Fisher said that he was “generally feeling OK.” Most of the bones in his ankles were broken and because of that Fisher most likely will not be able to start putting weight on his feet until October. Most of the physical therapy he has undergone focused on his left arm and wrist. He also spoke about the other injuries he had and how they have been affecting him.

“It’s just a long road of recovery, and my prayer request is just that God would heal my body and heal these bones and that I can get back to some semblance of what life was like in terms of me physically functioning,” Fisher said.

Fisher’s wife Jamy has been by his side ever since he arrived at the hospital after the accident. Many family members and friends of the Fishers stepped up to ensure that Jamy could be with him throughout his recovery.

“When you go through something like this, you learn greater depths of the covenant of marriage. Of the commitment you’ve made to each other,” he said.

Fisher also reported how well his family including his grown son, Zachary, has handled the situation, essentially stepping up as Fisher’s “press secretary” to provide prayer updates to Oklahoma Baptists and others.

One major goal Fisher said he wants to achieve is to be able to walk up to the stage at the November Oklahoma Baptists Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Moore to deliver his address.

Fisher concluded the podcast thanking everyone who has been praying for him and requesting that they continue to pray that God would continue to heal his body.

“I just wanted to say as heartfelt a thank you as I know how to say for everything that people have done for me in terms of praying and everything they’ve done. It’s incredibly appreciated by me and my family,” he said.

To listen to the full podcast episode and to see the latest updates on Fisher’s condition, click here.