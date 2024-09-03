Fifth Street Baptist Church, Hannibal, ministers at local farmer’s market

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market is held each Saturday, April through October, right across the street from Fifth Street Baptist Church. When Tom Carpenter became pastor at Fifth Street about 18 months ago, he thought there might be opportunities to minister in the park.

In January the church went through a brainstorming session led by Leo Endel, Minnesota/Wisconsin executive director and author of Where Do We Go from Here? The session led them to look at their past, their present, and dream about their future. One of the ideas was to hold VBS or Backyard Bible Clubs in the central park.

As the congregation began to talk, they realized there was a ready-made opportunity on Saturday mornings. Carpenter said, “What if we set up a booth, just like the other vendors at the farmers’ market, and offered games and a Bible story for the children attending? I called the coordinator of the Farmers’ Market, and he was very excited that we wanted to do this. They thought maybe parents would hang out longer if there was something for their kids to do too.”

The church agreed to do the last three Saturdays in July. Volunteers meet at the church at 7:30 am to carry items over to the park to set up and then hang out for a couple of hours. Carpenter commented, “In the beginning we sat down and made up a schedule with a 20-minute rotation of games and story time. All of that went out the window. We’ve been very flexible. A couple of bubble machines on the tables draw the kids in. There are jump ropes, a large tic-tac-toe game, hopscotch on the sidewalk, a duck pond with prizes, cornhole, coloring pages of the creation, yo-yos. Every person gravitates to a different area as needed. Some talk to parents as their children play. Others play games, demonstrate jumping rope, color. It’s about building relationships.”

“One vendor has two children that just hang out with us. That helps draw in other children. We’ve passed out postcards with the church’s information and show them our church is located right across the street. Another great aspect has been the fellowship our members have had with each other and the children. There have been families that have returned week after week.”

“We wanted to let people know that Fifth Street Baptist Church is here and available to them. We have learned to be flexible, changed the way we have done things, are going to try new things. Our starting time was too early. Families with children don’t get up early to shop at the Farmer’s Market, so we’ll set up later. We are developing relationships with the Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market coordinators, the vendors, families, even tourists.”

The church will be going back to the park in September. Pastor Carpenter said they would like to involve some of the other churches in the area. “We’re a smaller congregation and we don’t want to wear everyone out. By rotating months, everyone stays fresh. We don’t know where this ministry is going to lead and what is going to come out of it. But when God drops an opportunity in your lap, you better pursue it.”