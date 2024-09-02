Unpacking worries with the God of peace

Sometimes I worry about me. The other day I accidentally stepped on my computer bag and then apologized to it because I thought it was my dog. Then I laughed and explained to it, “Oh, I thought you were the dog.”

I explained to it. My bag and I had a moment, ya’ll. I should worry a little, right?

Worry tends to sneak up on me now and then anyway. I’m amused at how sincere I am when I smile and toss out a casual “Either way, no worries” to a friend. I truly don’t want that friend to worry—either way. Ironically, I am, in fact, often worried—either way. Both ways. Plus a subsequent subset of alternate ways of worry, just in case. North, South, East, West. Pack up the bag, this could be a long worry journey.

Believe it or not, I’m not normally all that much of a worrier. So what must it be like for those of you who are? You have my sympathy. And if I can squeeze it onto my worry itinerary, I’ll try to worry about you, and for you. You’re welcome.

But wait. What if instead of worrying at every point on the compass, we invited peace into our journey instead? In Paul’s “Don’t worry” instructions in Philippians 4, he tells us to “dwell on” “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable.” He says to dwell on what has “moral excellence” and “anything praiseworthy” (Phil 4:6, 8 CSB).

When we let worry occupy and overwhelm our thoughts, there’s not much room left for any of those good, lovely, worthy things. It’s like the bag is already full. Then all the worry can get in the way of what we’re meant to accomplish in life. But filling our minds instead with the lovelies from Paul’s list squeezes out the worry. No room for you in here. I’m talking to you, Worry.

Anytime we find ourselves on an unexpected worry journey, let’s consider moving toward peace instead, seeing to it that our thoughts and hearts are securely guarded. We can pray to the Creator of the universe about anything troubling us. The Philippians 4 passage lets us in on a little secret: the work of guarding isn’t on us. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil 4:7). Christ Jesus is our key to a mind and heart less troubled, more peaceful. “For he is our peace” (Eph 2:14).

If we have the peace of God in Jesus Christ on guard, why should we worry? Plus, look at it. We don’t merely get the peace of God, we get the God of peace. “The God of peace will be with you” (Phil 4:9). There’s all kinds of power in that “with.” It’s the power-presence of the triune God who is stronger than anything we could ever worry about.

So whether a troubling situation changes or doesn’t—hallelujah—either way, no worries.

As far as my bag goes, I think I’ve decided not to worry about that either. We now have plans for a coffee date later. We might get our nails done.