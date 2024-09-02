‘My Story for His Glory’: MBC’s 190th annual meeting set for Oct. 28-29 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – Messengers representing churches affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) are gathering Oct. 28-29 at the St. Charles Convention Center for their 190th annual meeting.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “My Story for His Glory,” taken from Isaiah 48:10-11, which reads, “Behold, I have refined you, but not as silver; I have tested you in the furnace of affliction. For My own sake, for My own sake, I will act; For how can my name be profaned? And I will not give My glory to another” (NASB).

The annual meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday and closes Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full program is available online at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting and on the MBC Annual Meeting App.

MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler delivers a vision-casting message Monday afternoon, and MBC President Chris Williams speaks Monday evening. Dean Inserra, lead pastor of City Church in Tallahassee, Fla., is the keynote speaker Tuesday morning, while Steve Dighton, pastor emeritus of Lenexa (Kan.) Baptist Church, closes out the annual meeting with a message Tuesday afternoon.

Newly installed president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee, Jeff Iorg, addresses messengers Tuesday morning. Shaun Jones and the Fellowship Church Worship Team (Greenwood, Mo.) lead worship throughout the two-day event.

MBC President Chris Williams presides over the annual meeting. Local churches elect messengers to the convention; the messengers in turn select a new slate of officers and vote on other business matters.

In addition to hearing reports from MBC and Southern Baptist Convention entities, messengers introduce, debate and vote on motions, or actions they wish the convention’s executive board, staff, committees, or entities to take. They also may introduce, debate, and vote on a variety of resolutions, which express the opinion of messengers on issues.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are providing childcare Monday and Tuesday. Space is limited, and registration for each child is required at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

Exhibits are open on the upper level of the convention center, and in other strategic locations, throughout the annual meeting.

All sessions are open to the public. Follow convention activities on X (formerly Twitter) (@mobaptists) and be sure to include #mobaptists in your X and Facebook postings.

The Missouri Baptist Pastor’s Conference also is held at the convention center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.