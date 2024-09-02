Denman sells classic car to provide skid steer for MODR, Baptist Builders projects

INDEPENDENCE – Bill Denman retired from construction work in his early 60s. He had used heavy equipment machinery to build water and sewer lines most of his adult life. First he was an operator and then a foreman. He worked hard.

Retirement was good. He picked up a hobby as he bought a classic car and began entering it in car show competitions. It was a 1938 Ford Coupe, and Denman kept it shining as he showed it off in car shows. It was a fun hobby.

But he also got involved in Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) through his association, the Blue River-Kansas City (BRKC) Baptist Association.

Gregg Boll, executive director of BRKC said “One of Bill’s spiritual gifts is “service.” His lifelong career as a heavy equipment operator and foreman prepared him for a retirement filled with service to the Lord. He began going on his church’s annual mission trips for 16 consecutive years. In 2002, 2004, and 2005 he went to Nicaragua with “Project Hope” to build homes for people.

His wife, Mary, began joining him on these mission trips.

The Lord started talking to Bill. He said, “It was as if He was talking to me straight out.” Denman said he felt the Lord was telling him he should sell his shiny classic show car and use the money to buy a Bobcat skid steer loader to use on Disaster Relief call outs and Baptist Builders projects. “I knew the skid steer would benefit the crews on Disaster Relief,” he said.

Denman considered praying about this, but the Lord said, “What good is it doing you to have that customized 1938 Ford Coupe sitting in your garage all the time? I want you to sell it and buy a Bobcat to use to serve my people.”

So at a car show a man asked him if he had a 1938 Ford Coupe. He said he did, and the man came over to his house to look at it. Denman sold it to him for $25,000. He went down to the equipment dealer and asked about buying a skid steer. There was one for sale with an extra bucket and some other accessories. The price, $25,000. Denman wrote a check.

He’s gone on over 90 mission trips doing Disaster Relief and helping build churches, rebuild storm damaged homes and the like.

Asked why, he said, “When we are saved, we are in a stage between salvation and heaven and it’s called sanctification. There are two commandments we are to do during this time: Love God and the second, Love your neighbor. When our neighbors need help, we need to do this. Doing this we are becoming what God wants us to be.”

Denman is 84 years old and hasn’t slowed up much. Last year he was honored as Volunteer of the Year at the Blue River-Kansas City Association pastor and wives banquet.

He knows of at least three people who have prayed to receive Christ during the mission trips. And he is planning to go on some more trips. Plus he’s very involved in his church, River’s Edge Fellowship Church, Kansas City.

So what’s a classic car worth? Maybe $25,000. But sell it and buy a Bobcat for DR and it brings spiritual dividends beyond measure!