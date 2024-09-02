Breaking out of the Christian bubble, Central Asian believer ministers in Prague

by Tessa Sanchez

PRAGUE, Czechia (IMB) – Nazira is a second-generation Christian from Central Asia. Her mother was the first believer in their family and reminds Nazira of the apostle Paul. Her mother is known for her faith, her deep study of the Bible and her passion for evangelism.

While Nazira was born into a Christian family and attended a Baptist church, she admits she was confused about her beliefs. Studying at university caused her to question what she had learned as a child. It wasn’t until she went to a Christian camp in college that she grew serious about her faith.

She later moved to Prague, Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, to pursue further education. She was surprised to find society in general, her coworkers and even Christians in churches being sexually promiscuous. Prague’s secular lifestyle left her disillusioned, and she didn’t have a heart for sharing the gospel with Czechs.

Looking back, Nazira said that lifestyle probably also existed in her home country, but she realized she lived in a Christian bubble, so she wasn’t exposed. Nazira’s story might sound like the experience of young adults in the U.S. who grew up in Christian communities and then entered the secular world for university or work.

Nazira eventually recognized her heart needed to be transformed. She wasn’t showing grace and had become “a self-righteous Pharisee.” The Lord eventually gave her a heart for Czechs, and she came to love the people and their culture.

She’s found ways to love and serve through involvement in her local church. She serves at the coffee station in the church alongside IMB missionary Diane In. Nazira translates for Diane and other Christians in ministry outreaches to refugees.

Nazira is serious about following God and His commands, Diane said, and her love for making newcomers feel welcome at church is evident.

A Bible sermon series in their church highlighted how the church should be light in this world. She saw how she could be a light in a dark place. Nazira and her husband now lead a Bible study in their home.

Two non-Christians attend their study, and Nazira’s approach to sharing with them is to build relationships and be transparent. She doesn’t want to give the appearance of trying to be a perfect Christian but to display genuineness and to live as a transformed person full of light and joy.

The Bible study attendees and visitors to their church see this transparency in Nazira and her husband, and it’s making a difference. The joy Christians have is a stark contrast to non-Christians in Prague.

Nazira now understands God at a deeper level. She sees Him as a Friend, Father, Comforter and Shepherd.

She describes her walk with the Lord as a life-long journey.

“We just don’t stay the same, but rather the shining just grows in us,” Nazira said.

Tessa Sanchez writes for the IMB