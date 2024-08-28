‘Consider Christ’: Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference set for Monday, Oct. 28

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference is set to take place at the St. Charles Convention Center here, Oct. 28.

The conference, which precedes the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) annual meeting, begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2:20 p.m.

The theme of the MBC Pastors’ Conference is “Consider Christ,” based on Hebrews 3:1-2.

Featured speakers during the conference include Southern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Hershael York, Pastor Josh Boley and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Jared Wilson.

Women’s Conference

Alongside the Pastors’ Conference, a morning conference will be held for women from 8:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Featured speakers for the Women’s Conference include Tanya York, wife of Southern Seminary professor Hershael York, who is speaking at the Pastors’ Conference; and Tara Fowler, wife of Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director Wes Fowler.

Nomination needed for Pastors’ Conference treasurer

Pastor Andrew Green of First Baptist Church, Marble Hill, who serves as president of the 2024 MBC Pastors’ Conference, is calling Missouri Baptists to nominate a leader for the post of Pastors’ Confererence treasurer.

Green told The Pathway that, during the past few years, Pastors’ Conference leaders have struggled to find someone to serve as treasurer.

Green explained that, typically, after the conference treasurer serves for a year, he is elected as vice president and then as president of the conference. Thus, the lack of a treasurer has created a ripple effect in the leadership structure of the conference.

Pastors’ Conference nominations are currently scheduled to be made at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.

To learn more about the Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/missouri-baptist-pastors-conference/.