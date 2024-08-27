‘The Forge’ makes top 5 in box office debut, garners $6.6 million in ticket sales

NASHVILLE (BP) – The Kendrick brothers’ latest movie “The Forge” had a strong opening weekend at box offices nationwide, bringing in $6.6 million, according to reports. The film came in fifth overall in box office ticket sales between Aug. 23-25.

The Forge features Cameron Arnett from previous Kendrick film “Overcomer” in a leading role as Joshua, a business owner who goes out of his way to disciple into Christian manhood Isaiah, played by Aspen Kennedy. The newcomer portrays the shiftless teenage son of Cynthia, one of two twin sisters portrayed by Priscilla Shirer, adding to her role of Elizabeth from “War Room,” the brothers’ 2015 release.

“With each one of our movies, we’re hoping that people fall more in love with the Lord, that they experience healing in their own personal lives, that their most important relationships become enriched as a result of this theatrical experience or this viewing experience at home,” Stephen Kendrick said. “But we know that God can use film to communicate the powerful truths of the Gospel and God’s Word in people’s lives. That is more rewarding than any kind of applause of man that comes and goes 15 minutes later.”

Lifeway Christian Resources has teamed up with the Kendrick brothers to provide a suite of new resources to accompany the movie. Those resources are 50 percent off at Lifeway.com through Sept. 16 with code FORGEBOOKS.

Lifeway hosted messengers and guest at the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis for a special screening of the movie in June.