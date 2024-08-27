MBU welcomes largest number of new students on main campus

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – With the beginning of the fall 2024 semester this week, Missouri Baptist University welcomed the largest number of new students in its 60-year history. With a 15% increase in freshmen and transfer students from last year, campus housing is at maximum capacity with a waitlist.

“These strong enrollment numbers reflect a growing desire among prospective students and their families for a transformational and hope-filled collegiate experience,” said Dr. Keith Ross, MBU president. “Our exceptional faculty, caring community and Christ-centered mission have positioned MBU at the forefront of Christian higher education in the Midwest.”

This record-breaking growth is due in part to the University’s significant expansion of partnerships with Christian high schools and other like-minded organizations.

The number of private high school graduates who are enrolled at MBU this fall is also the most in University history and is more than double compared to a year ago.

MBU also enrolled the highest number of online undergraduate students in the University’s history, marking the sixth consecutive year of record-breaking enrollment. With pre-nursing being the most popular online undergraduate program, MBU has grown its online programs in recent years through expanding the University’s digital marketing footprint and strategic corporate partnerships.

In addition to undergraduate enrollment, the University’s graduate enrollment has significantly increased. Over the past two years, MBU increased total graduate enrollment by more than 20%, with significant growth in the Master of Social Work and Master of Arts in Counseling programs. This year, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program experienced a 46% increase of new student enrollment due in part to an innovative tuition reset. The University lowered MBA tuition rates by 35%, making the program one of the most affordable MBA programs in the St. Louis area.

Official enrollment numbers will be released October 15, 2024, which is the date of the University’s census release.