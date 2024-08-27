BHHM gets additional medicaid approvals

JEFFERSON CITY (BHHM) – Baptist Homes campuses in Arcadia Valley (Ironton), Independence and Ozark has been approved for a new Home and Community based service called the Personal Care Program (PCP) through the Department of Social Services. It is loosely referred to as “Medicaid for the Assisted Living/Residential Care.”

The PCP program makes Residential Care and Assisted Living more accessible for seniors who do not need 24-hour nursing care, but do require assistance with one or more activity of daily living such as dressing, grooming, medications or healthy meals. “While most seniors do not plan on needing additional care as they age, when the need arises, participation in these programs make care and support more accessible.” Certification at these campuses means qualifying seniors who cannot afford the full cost of care at a certified campus may use the PCP program to potentially offset the remaining balance.

According to Troy Culbertson, Baptist Homes Vice President,/CFO, “The PCP program is a bridge to affordability for individuals who do not need around the clock, 24-hour nursing care and yet are unable to live independently at home. Individuals and couples who qualify for the PCP program enjoy the independence of living in their own apartment with the security of knowing care is always available.”

For more information about the PCP program, contact Arcadia Valley (Ironton) at 573-546-7429; Independence at 816-373-7795; and Ozark at 417-581-2101. Baptist Homes anticipates adding the PCP program at the Adrian and Vandalia campuses soon. To learn more about the services provided at each of our campuses, email desk@bhhm.org or call 573-556-0338.