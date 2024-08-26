MBC children’s ministry retreat set for Nov. 7-9

LAKE OZARK – Children’s Ministers from around the state are invited to join the Missouri Children’s Ministers’ Retreat, Nov 7-9, at Camden on the Lake in Lake Ozark. This year the retreat will feature guest speaker Danielle Bell, who serves full-time as the minister to children at Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Bell has over 26 years of children’s ministry experience, and she possesses a great fervor for sharing, discipling, and shepherding children and families with the message of Jesus Christ. Bell is a well-respected leader and trainer in the area of Children’s Ministry and has spoken regionally at local churches and nationally at children’s ministry conferences. She has written for The Gospel Project Kids and Awana brite. She has also written the following resources: “God’s Brave Girl” leader and student guides (Lifeway), “The Gospel God’s Plan for Me” leader and student guides (Lifeway), and the Younger KidMin chapter for “Children’s Ministry Volunteer Handbook” (Outreach). Bell is lead instructor for the Children’s Ministry Certificate at beadisciple.com and blogs about ministry and life at dandibell.com

Organizing the retreat on behalf of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) is Jamie Brown, MBC childhood ministry strategist, who brings considerable experience to the position.

For more information about the Missouri Children’s Ministers’ Retreat, contact Brown at jbrown@mobaptist.org. Learn more at https://mobaptist.org/childhood-ministry/mcmr/.