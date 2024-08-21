St. Louis Metro Association’s ‘Sent Conference’ set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Missouri Baptist University

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Metro Association’s SENT Conference is set to take place at Missouri Baptist University, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Focusing on the theme ‘Calling out the Called,’ the conference will feature former Southern Baptist Convention president J.D. Greear, pastor of the Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Registration for the conference begins at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, followed by a pre-session at 6:00 p.m. and the conference at 6:30 p.m.

Breakout session themes at the conference include: “Mission to the Urban Core,” “Going to the Nations,” “Planting Churches Here and Around the World,” “Loving the Least of These,” “Career as Mission,” “Hearing God’s Voice,” “How to Stay Christian in College,” “Developing a Sending Culture,” “Loving our Refugee & Immigrant Neighbors,” “Retiring on Mission,” “Leveraging Social Media Platforms for God’s Glory,” “Activating Gen Z to lead in God’s Mission,” “Servant Leadership Institute,” and “Preparing for Missions and Ministry.”

To register for the conference or to learn more, visit https://stlmetro.org/sent-conference-24.