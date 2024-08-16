MODR interns log many miles in summer service

JEFFERSON CITY (MODR) – It was back in 1979 when country music star Willie Nelson recorded a song called “On the Road Again.” Today, some 45 years later, the 2024 Missouri Baptist Collegiate Disaster Relief student intern team can certainly relate.

This summer, Aaron Werner, Disaster Relief Collegiate Coordinator, and his 12 interns have been sent to Sikeston (twice), Doniphan, and St. Louis, Mo., as well as Spencer, Iowa (twice), Houston, Texas, and Ruidoso, N.M.

For Sikeston and Doniphan, it was for tornado response. In St. Louis, they worked on a rebuilding project from flooding three years ago. In Spencer, it was to help with shower and laundry during the first trip and flood response on the second trip. In Houston, it was to provide relief from Hurricane Beryl. In New Mexico, it was from wildfires and five flash floods since.

In the meantime, the interns took Disaster Relief training in several areas and had on the job training from instructors in the field in the areas of chainsaw, mass feeding, flood recovery, assessor and childcare. Ironically, they had not been able to practice childcare in the field as of late July.

In Houston, they even help prepare over 60,000 meals in a week, while other feeding units prepared over 90,000 in the days before and after the interns arrived.

“The interns have definitely enjoyed helping others and bringing help, hope, and healing to the communities,” Werner said.

“I was looking to do something in Disaster Relief,” explained intern Andrew Mueller from Springtown Texas. “Fortunately, a person in my church sent me a text from someone who knew Aaron. This summer has more than met my expectations, although I don’t think I really knew what to expect. We’ve done plenty of everything,” Mueller added.

For Mueller, the most impactful of the responses was in Iowa. “We met people (affected by the water), and we helped them with whatever life was left in their homes and helped them piece things back together,” said, noting that he plans to continue in DR and that his church even has a chainsaw unit and a shower unit.

Intern Ryan Reed from Granby, Missouri, added, “I have loved it so much. You have a skill set and learn you can make a difference. When those two things unite, it’s one of the most beautiful things you’ve ever seen.

“In Texas, we woke up at 4 a.m. to help with the mass feeding,” Reed continued. “One day I got to hand out the meals in a Hispanic community. It was a good opportunity to practice speaking Spanish.”

“I believe most of the interns will continue to respond (to DR callouts) if schedules and careers allow,” Werner added. “If they have the opportunity to respond, I think they will.”

“It’s been a great summer,” he added, noting that the intern team finished the summer August 2 and returned to Jefferson City. “We’re tired, but everyone we’ve served has been receptive to us. The blue hats and incident commanders have let us shadow them, giving the students opportunities they may not have otherwise had.

“We’ve not only been able to offer hope to the people, but also to other volunteers who’ve served with us. It’s been a busy summer, and we’ve logged a lot of miles, but we’ve been able to pick our assignments,” Werner said.

To donate to Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief or to help support the collegiate intern program, go to modr.org/give or mail your donation to: Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, 400 E. High St., Jefferson City, MO, 65101.