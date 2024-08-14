Pray, give, go, send

My wife, Tara, describes her recent trip to Zambia

My beautiful wife, Tara, was recently blessed with an opportunity to serve alongside a few of our International Mission Board missionaries in Zambia. Simply put, the experience was incredible! For this edition of The Pathway, Tara would like to briefly share about her journey. I pray you enjoy her reflections, consider her requests, and always remember our mission to reach the nations.

“And Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest’” (Matt. 9:35-38).

Recently, I had the pleasure of serving alongside several IMB missionaries in Zambia. I, along with other executive-director wives, was invited by Michelle Chitwood (wife of IMB president, Dr. Paul Chitwood) to meet with missionaries, serve where they serve, and experience life with them.

While in Zambia, we fellowshipped with the wives of local Baptist pastors during a visit to the Baptist Theological Seminary of Zambia, played with children on a field in a local compound, saw the vision of a local pastor and wife in a village in the bush, participated in a PTA meeting at a local Christian school, visited with inmates at a local prison, and prayed with parents whose children were in the hospital – all while sharing the Good News of Jesus.

Zambia is a very friendly country and declares itself a Christian nation in its constitution. As you can imagine, this does not necessarily mean the people of Zambia are all followers of Jesus. They are such kind people and welcomed us incredibly well. However, they are oftentimes led astray by false teachings, resulting in it being difficult for them to accept the cost of following Jesus. Our IMB missionaries are working tirelessly to counter the false teachings by providing sound biblical discipleship. However, as Matthew 9:35-38 reminds us, the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.

Oh, what a blessing it was to spend time with the missionaries! Their hearts for the people of Zambia (and Africa in general) are so evident in their lives. The message they wanted me to bring back to you is this: They are so thankful for YOU, Missouri Baptists. They feel your love for them, prayers for them, and support for them, and they are so grateful for you! They also want you to know that if you desire an IMB missionary to speak at your church, they will be happy to provide one.

As someone who is new to Missouri Baptist life, I am incredibly thankful for you as well! I know how faithfully you pray for our missionaries and for the nations. I know how faithfully you give to the Cooperative Program, Lottie Moon, Annie Armstrong, and Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering (MMO). I know you go when called to go, and I know you faithfully send church members to the nations. Together, as Missouri Baptists, what we believe about the lost is evidenced by our praying, giving, going, and sending.

I encourage you to continue in prayer for both our missionaries and the lost. Continue to give to the Cooperative Program, Lottie Moon, Annie Armstrong, and MMO. Continue to go and send. And lastly, please continue to teach about the urgency of proclaiming Jesus to the nations. I am so thankful for your faithfulness!