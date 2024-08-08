Seminary property transfers from IMB to Zambia Baptist Fellowship

LUSAKA, Zambia (IMB) – A Zambian pastor raised the silver plaque high in the air to the sound of applause. It was official. The International Mission Board transferred the Baptist Theological Seminary of Zambia property in Lusaka, Zambia, to the Baptist Fellowship of Zambia, on July 31.

This transition of property has been in the works for almost a decade when IMB trustees voted to entrust the future of the seminary to Zambian Baptist leaders. But obstacle after obstacle hit that neither entity anticipated, delaying the logistical aspect of passing the property title until recently. During this wait, Baptist Fellowship of Zambia took over the full running of the seminary and financial responsibility.

“Now when people ask if we really own this place, we will say, ‘Yes, it has been turned over to us, but it belongs to God,’” Misheck Zulu, executive secretary of the Baptist Fellowship of Zambia and a recently retired professor at the seminary, said. “This school will continue to be committed to the planting of healthy churches throughout Zambia and beyond.”

Paul Chitwood, IMB president, was part of the celebration, along with IMB missionaries serving in Zambia. He told the gathered crowd that he represented 40,000 Southern Baptist churches, millions of Southern Baptists, 80 trustees and almost 4,000 missionaries and staff who have invested over the decades in this work.

“We gather with celebration in our hearts to mark the transfer of this property, but mostly to celebrate the faithfulness of our God and the work in Zambia,” Chitwood said. “We are grateful for our partnership with you. It doesn’t end here. Rest assured; we will continue to serve alongside of you. We will continue to preach the gospel with you. We will continue to see the gospel go from Zambia to the very ends of the earth.”

The principal of the seminary, Rodney Masona, nodded in agreement. Masona is a 1991 graduate of the seminary. He understands the rich history of the school that began through the generous giving of Southern Baptists. Its impact reaches across Africa.

The seminary began in 1967 when IMB missionaries formed a way to educate Zambian pastors in the Word of God. The goal was always to have Zambians leading the seminary and training others to reach all peoples with the gospel. Five men and four women enrolled that first semester. The first graduation ceremony in 1972 had 10 students walk across the stage to complete their degrees.

Now, the seminary boasts hundreds of graduates. Many of them serve and have served in churches throughout Zambia, South Africa, Kenya, South Korea and the United States.

“We want to be an affordable school that equips and trains those who are called to ministry for as long as the Lord gives us this mission,” Masona said. “This event is a very spiritual matter in the life of the seminary because God is the one at the center of the activity. Thank you for coming and encouraging us to be servants of the Lord in training men and women to live out the Great Commission.”