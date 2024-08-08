MBC, NAMB hosting Sending Labs

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) and the North American Mission Board (NAMB) are hosting three Sending Labs for church leaders interested in planting new churches. The labs are in Jefferson City Sept. 18, Kansas City Oct. 23, and St. Louis Nov. 6.

A Sending Lab is a workshop that helps pastors develop a vision and plan for leading their churches to send out church planters. “It’s a collaborative experience that will connect church leaders with other pastors on the same journey, while guiding them to identify their next steps for finding, developing, and sending church planters,” according to Jason Zellmer, director of Send Network Missouri.

Sending labs are designed to inspire and equip pastors to lead their churches to get involved with planting. Pastors and other church leaders will leave the Sending Labs ready to:

Identify their current level of church planting involvement

Articulate a vision for leading their churches to plant churches

Develop a pathway to discover, develop, and deploy church planters

Access the resources available through Send Network

And use a Sending Map to plan next steps

Sending Labs will cover several key topics, including: Why Sending? Churches Plant Churches; Developing Your Sending Vision; Identifying Potential Planters; Developing Potential Planters; Starting a Church Planting Residency; and Accessing Send Network Resources.

To register for the upcoming events, visit the webpages listed below: