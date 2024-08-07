Thacker to Help Launch SBU’s Artificial Intelligence Initiative

BOLIVAR (SBU) – On Monday, Aug. 12, Dr. Jason Thacker, Director of the Research Institute at the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, will address SBU’s faculty and staff on the challenges and opportunities of Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Thacker serves as assistant professor of philosophy and ethics at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (Louisville, KY) and was project leader and principal drafter of Artificial Intelligence: An Evangelical Statement of Principles. He is also the author of Following Jesus in the Digital Age and The Age of AI: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity.

Thacker’s talk emphasizes an important theme for SBU for the 2024–2025 academic year.

“We want our students across all programs to be prepared in AI literacy, competency, and expertise as it pertains to their field of study and career objectives,” said President Rick Melson. “And our university is incredibly fortunate to have faculty leaders like Dr. Benny Fong who are actively contributing to the academic discussion around AI literacy.”

In March, Dr. Fong addressed the International Christian Educator’s Conference in Prague and the Teaching and Learning with AI Conference at the University of Central Florida this summer.

Thacker’s address will be preceded by a panel led by Dr. Fong. All events will take place in Pike Auditorium on the university’s Bolivar campus. The general public is invited to all events listed below.

10:45–11:15 – Introduction to AI and Faculty Panel (Dr. Benny Fong)

12:15–1:00 – “Following Jesus in a Digital Age” (Dr. Jason Thacker)

1:10–1:55 – Breakout Session: “Pedagogy in the Age of AI: Practical Steps for Navigating GenAI in the Classroom” (Dr. Jason Thacker)