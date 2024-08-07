Singer-songwriter Andrew Peterson to keynote HLGU’s annual booster night

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University is thrilled to announce its annual Booster Night (formerly known as Booster Banquet), featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Andrew Peterson. This much-anticipated event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM in the Roland Fine Arts Center. Booster Night is sponsored by HNB Bank.

Andrew Peterson, known for his soulful music and captivating storytelling, will be performing a selection of his popular songs, along with sharing stories from his celebrated books. With a career spanning over two decades, Peterson has touched hearts worldwide with his unique blend of music, faith, and narrative. His works include the highly acclaimed “Wingfeather Saga” book series and several chart-topping albums.

In 2019, Andrew celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Behold the Lamb of God project with an anniversary tour and brand new album recording.

Tickets for Booster Night will go on sale August 15, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online through the Hannibal-LaGrange University website at www.hlg.edu/boosternight or at the university box office at (573) 629-3124. Early purchase is encouraged as this event is expected to sell out quickly.

Booster Night is an annual event aimed at bringing the community together to celebrate and support Hannibal-LaGrange University. Proceeds from the event will benefit student scholarships and university programs.

“We are delighted to have Andrew Peterson join us for this special evening,” said Dr. Robert Matz, President of Hannibal-LaGrange University. “His music and storytelling resonate deeply with our values and mission, and we look forward to an inspiring and uplifting night.”

For more information about Booster Night, ticket sales, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.hlg.edu/boosternight or contact the university at giving@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3124.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year university that prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment. The mission of HLGU is to transform lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a Biblical worldview.