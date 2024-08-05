Resolutions must be submitted at least 60 days before MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – According to Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) bylaws, resolutions for the MBC Annual Meeting must be submitted in writing to the Committee on Resolutions at least 60 days prior to the first session of the annual meeting. The deadline is Aug. 29.

The annual meeting is October 28-29 at the St. Charles Convention Center in Saint Charles, Mo.

Persons submitting resolutions must certify that they are messengers. The author of any resolution may address the Committee on Resolutions during its deliberations. No person may submit more than three resolutions per year, according to MBC Bylaw 6, H.

When submitting resolutions, messengers are to include the following information: title of resolution, date submitted, messenger’s name, address, phone number, email address, name of the church represented, church address, church phone, and church email.

Serving on the 2024 MBC Committee on Resolutions are: Jonathon Woodyard, First Baptist Church, Bolivar (chair); Mary Warner, Fellowship Church, Greenwood; Becky Laubinger, First Baptist Church, Desloge; Gary Jones, Testimony Baptist Church, Kansas City; and Kit House, LifePointe Church, Ozark.

Resolutions should be sent either by email to pjeffries@mobaptist.org or by mail to Resolutions Committee, Missouri Baptist Convention, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101-3215.