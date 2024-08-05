Christopher Graham as HLGU’s vice president for academic administration, dean of faculty

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christopher Graham as the new Vice President for Academic Administration and Dean of the Faculty Pro Tem. Dr. Graham joins HLGU from Criswell College in Dallas, Texas, where he has served as the Vice President of Academic Affairs since 2019.

Dr. Graham brings a wealth of experience in higher education administration and a strong academic background to his new role at HLGU. He has been instrumental in the development and implementation of Criswell 360°, a comprehensive program designed to integrate curricular and co-curricular activities to enhance student learning and development. Under his leadership, Criswell College successfully completed its SACSCOC decennial accreditation reaffirmation with no recommendations, a testament to his commitment to academic excellence and institutional improvement.

Dr. Graham holds a Ph.D. in Theological Studies with a specialty in Early Christian Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary, where he also earned his Th.M. in Academic Ministries. He completed his undergraduate studies at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, graduating with a B.S. in Marine Engineering. His scholarly work includes numerous publications and presentations on early Christian thought, theology, and history.

Dr. Graham will be succeeding Dr. Julie Albee, who has retired after a distinguished tenure at HLGU. Dr. Albee has been a cornerstone of the university’s academic administration, significantly contributing to the development and success of various academic programs. Her dedication to fostering an environment of academic excellence and spiritual growth has left an indelible mark on the HLGU community. The university is deeply grateful for Dr. Albee’s service and wishes her a fulfilling retirement.

In addition to his academic and administrative achievements, Dr. Graham has been actively involved in church and civic service. He has served as an interim pastor at Bethany Baptist Church and in various roles at First Baptist Church of Dallas. His community involvement extends to participation in the Mayor’s Southern Dallas Task Force.

Dr. Graham’s family has been an integral part of his journey. He and his wife, Jill, moved to Dallas in 1999 to attend Dallas Theological Seminary. Over the years, they have raised three children, all of whom are now successful adults with active faith lives. The Grahams enjoy spending time with their children, whether it’s enjoying barbecue and fishing in Central Texas, attending a White Sox game in Chicago, or running a 5k in Central Park, New York.

Dr. Robert Matz, President of Hannibal-LaGrange University, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Graham’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Christopher Graham to the HLGU family. His extensive experience, strong academic background, and deep commitment to Christian education make him an ideal fit for our university. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our academic programs and our community.”

Dr. Graham will officially begin his duties at HLGU on August 1, 2024. He is eager to contribute to the university’s mission of transforming lives through education grounded in Christian values.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year university that prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment. The mission of HLGU is to transform lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a Biblical worldview. As one of three Missouri Baptist Convention affiliated universities, HLGU is supported by the generous giving of Missouri Baptist churches through the Cooperative Program (CP).