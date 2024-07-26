Confused Children

Immediately the father of the child cried out and said with tears, “Lord, I believe; help my unbelief!” – Mark 9:24 NKJV

There is much confusion in our world today! We have boys becoming girls! Guys getting awards intended for girls! The people that many of us were taught to trust are saying things that clearly do not make sense. Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone simply went by the Bible??

How can we expect our children not to be confused when many adults are just as confused as those who are trying to help them out? There is one thing that we can all be sure of….the Bible! The answers are there if we would only bother to look them up and share them with our children.

Yes, it is really hard to be a good parent in today’s world. It is also really hard to be a child in today’s world. Children have a great deal thrust upon them before they are ready to deal with it. What is the answer?

Fortunately, in our country we can still refer to the Bible for answers. It is too bad, however, that In many homes it is sitting on a shelf and hardly ever touched. We sweat and pray for answers when often they are right in front of us. If God created us as a male or female, that’s what He wants us to be. We are not smarter than God! From my experience, most children, if not all children, will wonder what it would be like to be a different sex. Some of that is good because it helps us understand others. In the end, however, parents need to help children understand that we are as we are because that is the way God wanted us to be.

What is the answer? Parents need to help children understand that they are happy with them just the way they are. How can they do that??

Here are some suggestions:

1) When rocking a baby, say things like, “I’m so glad God gave me a little girl/boy to love!”

2) I really love my little girl/boy.

3) I wouldn’t trade you for anyone else!

4) When God made you, He made you just as I like!

During the day, one might say things like, “I love you just the way you are!” The idea is to help the child feel acceptable as they were born. If a child feels loved and accepted, why would they want to change??

Although it has never been easy to raise children, it seems that there are some really tough challenges now that we have never before had. It is nice to know, however, that we always have the help we need simply by turning to Christ. There is a great deal of security in knowing that God’s instructions never change. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever! It is people who tend to think they are smarter than God and try to change the things that He intended!