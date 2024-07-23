‘Saving Unborn Babies’: Fellowship Church, Greenwood, to host July 30th pro-life training

GREENWOOD, Mo. – Fellowship Church in Greenwood, Mo., is hosting a July 30th pro-life training event, called “Saving Unborn Babies,” that will equip Christians to defend the unborn.

The free event is organized in cooperation with the Missouri Right to Life-Western Region and Reason for Life, a non-profit Christian ministry working to end abortion in America.

The July 30th training event features guest speaker Samuel Green, president and general counsel of Reason for Life. Green has preached at churches, spoken at colleges and law schools and written pro-life articles for numerous publications. He also filed a supporting legal brief in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. To learn more about Reason for Life, visit https://www.reasonforlife.org/.

Participants will learn about the following:

• Details regarding the proposed pro-abortion amendment to the Missouri Constitution;

• How to share biblical truth with churchgoers who call themselves ‘pro-choice’;

• How to help churches promote the sanctity of human life;

• Strategies for answering difficult pro-abortion arguments.

Registration for the event begins at 6:30 p.m., and the training runs from 7:00-8:30 p.m. The event takes place at Fellowship Church’s Greenwood campus (1601 W. Main Street, Greenwood, MO).

All are welcome for the training, though some of the material may not be appropriate for children under the age of 13. Registration is encouraged, though not required. To learn more, visit mrlwesternregion.org, call 816.353.4113, or email mrl-wr@att.net.

To learn more about other Reason for Life training events in Missouri, visit www.reasonforlife.org/events.