Leatherwood removed as ERLC president

EDITOR’S NOTE: A day after this announcement was made by the ERLC, the organization retracted the announcement and stated that “There was not an authorized meeting, vote, or action taken by the Executive Committee. Kevin Smith has resigned as Chair of the Executive Committee. Brent Leatherwood remains the President of the ERLC and has our support moving forward.”

NASHVILLE (BP) – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention announced Monday night, July 22, that president Brent Leatherwood has been removed from his position. He had served as president of the SBC’S public policy entity since September 2022.

“In accordance with our bylaws, the executive committee [of the ERLC] has removed Brent Leatherwood as president” a statement from the entity said. “Further details, as well as plans for the transition, will be provided at our September board meeting. Until then, the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will assume directional responsibility for carrying out the ministry assignments for the ERLC.”

Leatherwood followed Russell Moore who left the post in May 2021. He came to the organization in 2017 after serving as the executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party from December 2012 to December 2016. He also worked on Capitol Hill as a senior legislative aide to former Rep. Connie Mack, R-Fla.