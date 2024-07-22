First Baptist Church, Arnold, seeks to present Jesus in Liberia, at home

LIBERIA, Africa – “The last words Jesus said before He ascended into Heaven were a directive to be witnesses to our neighbors and the nations, to the ends of the earth,” says Ellen Lauer, Global Missions Director at First Baptist Arnold. “A church that isn’t striving to provide or support opportunities to accomplish this directive, simply isn’t being obedient.”

Toward that end First Arnold sent a 12-person team composed largely of Missouri Baptist University (MoBap) nursing students in June to the African nation of Liberia to present the Gospel, hold a medical clinic, and help train midwives and church planters.

“Working through Christian Revival Church Association, the MoBap team led a Helping Babies Breathe training for traditionally trained midwives,” Lauer says. “The non-medical team of four led a training for indigenous church plant leaders, training them in the oral storying method, which consists of using simple Bible stories and discussion questions to share the gospel.”

She says that through the storytelling training participants learned to share four stories “that beautifully and concisely display God’s power, share the good news of Jesus, give assurance of salvation, and point listeners to their first steps of obedience through baptism.”

In the evenings, participants went into the community to share the stories.

The First Baptist team also distributed solar powered listening devices that contained 66 Bible stories translated into both the indigenous people’s heart language and the country’s national language.

On its last day in the community “the whole team worked together with Liberian medical providers to hold a free medical clinic where we treated over 300 people. While waiting for treatment, the villagers listened to Bible stories shared in their heart language and were prayed for by our team,” Lauer says.

The team’s results included 24 midwives being trained in how to resuscitate babies born non-breathing, 15 other people coming to Christ and getting baptized through the storytelling method, and many people seeing health improvement through the medical clinic.

“It was easy to see the fruit of our labors on this trip,” Lauer says. “Our partner’s ministry was bolstered through medical ministry; the local church was encouraged, prayed for, and learned a gospel sharing method that is effective and reproduceable; and, lives were forever changed by the hearing and accepting of the gospel.”

The Liberian trip was just one of several global trips each year Lauer plans as a First Arnold staff member. She says the church sponsors about 10 international trips annually.

After taking her first missions trip with the church in 2017, Lauer became progressively more involved in missions and stepped into the global director’s position last year.

“There still remain many people all over the world with little to no access to the Gospel,” Lauer says. “At First Arnold, we desire to step into this gap and play our part in seeing God’s mission fulfilled.”

“We do this through equipping and sending mission teams to serve with international believers, churches, and missionaries all over the world and supporting their work.”

First Arnold has five international missions partners, all of which are church planters, and many local and domestic partners.

Lauer says, “We strive to support them in their ministry in as many ways as God allows. One of those ways is through sending short term teams.”

Teams may lead pastor or evangelism training, operate Bible camps, provide medical clinics or medical training, tutor English classes, run sports camps, or help in other ways.

“Ultimately, we strive to support our partners’ ministry in whatever way God calls and equips, encourage and build up the local church, share the gospel, and expand God’s Kingdom,” she says.

Lauer says First Baptist’s missions priority is simple: “We believe the Great Commission applies to all believers. If you’re saved, you’re called! Because of this belief, we try to plan missions opportunities for all ages.”

The church hosts another 15-20 local and domestic missions activities. Those events include inner-city, homeless, and prison ministries; weekly Bible study and VBS in mobile home parks; disaster relief; St. Louis area outreach events; SEND Relief support; pregnancy center fundraising; supporting church plants; and others.

“However God calls and equips,” Lauer says.

She says the church’s missions activities have seen 70 to 90-year-olds go on international trips to work alongside teenagers. Activities have also included entire families with toddlers. The church makes its trips available to non-church members as well members.

“God’s instrument to reach every tribe, tongue, people, and nation is his church,” Lauer explains. “While not everyone is called to go and stay long-term as missionaries, we encourage and challenge everyone to consider this calling in their lives because we know the need is so great.”