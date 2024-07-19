New agreement with SBU offers discounted programs for Missouri Highway Patrol

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University (SBU) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have announced a sweeping agreement to give expanded educational opportunities to troopers and others serving in the department.

Beginning with the Fall 2024 semester, all employees of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be eligible for discounted tuition of $250 per credit hour on any of the 20 online degree programs offered through SBU Worldwide. The university will also accept up to 45 credit hours of law enforcement training as transfer credits towards their degree requirements.

“SBU has always been an advocate and supporter of first responders, and I am proud that we can offer affordable pathways of education and advancement for the selfless men and women of the Missouri Highway Patrol,” said Dr. Rick Melson, President of SBU.

Available degree programs range from associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s levels and include disciplines such as Business, Health Sciences, Cybersecurity, Marketing, Education, and Health Administration. A bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice is also in development.

SBU Worldwide courses are offered every eight weeks, allowing for frequent opportunities for students to begin their degree. The online format provides flexibility for employees to manage their coursework with their professional responsibilities.

“SBU offers a wide range of academic programs to provide Patrol employees with the opportunity to advance their education,” said Captain Joe Armistead, director of the MSHP training division. “We are excited about this collaboration and grateful for SBU’s support in this endeavor.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol employees can visit SBUniv.edu/MSHP to view degree program offerings, access important reminders, and begin an application.

Law enforcement agencies interested in similar opportunities can contact the SBU Worldwide team at worldwide@sbuniv.edu.