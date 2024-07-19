HLGU Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic Fundraiser Planned

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is thrilled to announce the Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic Fundraiser, set to take place on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Norwoods Golf Club in Hannibal, MO. This year’s event is proudly presented by Janes Surveying, Inc.

Golf enthusiasts and HLGU supporters are invited to participate in a fun-filled day on the greens, featuring a 4-person scramble format. The day will include exciting contests such as longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt, with prizes awarded for each skill contest. Additionally, the winning team will receive a special award.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Location: Norwoods Golf Club, Hannibal, MO

Registration Fee: $300 per team of 4 (includes green fees, carts, and BBQ lunch)

Schedule:

11:00 AM – Golf Registration & BBQ Lunch

12:00 PM – Shotgun Start

Participants can register online by visiting www.hlg.edu/alumni/. The registration deadline is September 20, 2024.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who wish to support the event further. For more information on sponsorships or event details, please contact Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3126.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university, fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The institution prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.