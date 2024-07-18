Martin Winslow named MBC director of multiplying churches

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (MBC) – MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler has named Martin Winslow the new Director of Multiplying Churches for the MBC, effective Aug. 1. Martin served as a field assistant for the Multiplying Churches Group before assuming greater responsibilities as the group’s Interim Director a few months ago.

In addition to his work with the MBC staff, Martin served for many years as the missions pastor at Canaan Baptist Church in St. Louis. He also led the Cross-Cultural Collective in St. Louis through the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association. He will continue to live in St. Louis and help the MBC build an even stronger ministry partnership with the association.

In his new role, Martin is responsible for developing, implementing, and promoting a comprehensive strategy to equip churches and associations throughout Missouri for local, domestic, and international missions. He also will continue to work closely with Send Missouri (NAMB) to help churches plant churches across our state.

Winslow is the founder and president of Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA). BCA starts Christian schools in hard-to-reach places around the world as a means of sharing the gospel and planting churches. BCA has partnerships in Senegal, Liberia, Zambia, Burundi, Malawi, India, and Mexico. These schools minister to more than 2,000 full-time students.

“Martin’s unique skills as a church planter, educator, and cross-cultural evangelist will serve Missouri Baptists well as we seek to work more closely with the North American Mission Board to help churches plant churches, to engage more churches in the St. Louis Metro area, and to help more MBC churches become mobilized for missions,” said Fowler.

“I am so grateful for the good work Martin’s predecessor, Rick Hedger, did in leading the Multiplying Churches Group for so many years, until the Lord led Rick and his wife Sandee to a new ministry of church planting in the Springfield area. Martin plans to build on the legacy Rick established, and to use his unique talents and spiritual gifts to engage even more Missouri Baptists in church planting and partnership missions.”

Martin holds a B.A. degree in biblical studies from Southwest Baptist University and a master’s degree in biblical languages from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Martin has been married to his high school sweetheart, Amy, for more than 25 years. He has five children: Noah, Anna, Emma, Laura, and Nati.