Horse camp teaches kids about God

LEBANON – “Whoa.” Anyone riding a horse probably knows this simple command. With that word and a tug on the reigns, a horse stops for its rider.

Kids and teens in southwest Missouri have a place called “Camp Whoa” where they can learn about horsemanship as well as connect with God.

Leaders of Laclede Baptist Association’s Camp Whoa expressed the feeling that their annual horse camp is a place to slow down and learn about a few things. They learn about horses – from the care of the horse, to how to ride and enjoy horses. But they also learn about God and how He made all things, horses, people, nature, the rivers and the fields.

A popular camp among several offered by the association, Camp Whoa was begun a little over a decade ago. Mrs. Ellen Johnson, of Lebanon, invited some area kids to come over to her house. There were horses to ride, a chance to swim and some time to learn about God. Later the effort developed into a week of camp and was hosted at the Laclede Baptist Camp, outside of Lebanon.

Megan Titus, the current director of Camp Whoa said there are usually about 100 children and teens in the camp. They have the younger kids (ages 9-13) come for the first part of the week and then the high schoolers come the latter part.

Titus said a typical camp day starts with horse chores at the beginning of the day. Every camper is assigned a horse and they take care for the needs of that horse, from water and feed to bedding and grooming.

“We teach the kids that horses are part of God’s creation. We take care of the horse chores before we eat.”

There are flagpole exercises with raising of the flags and pledges. Then they eat and get busy doing the things campers love: recreation, swimming in the camp pool, spending time with the horses and crafts. During the week there are horse drawn wagon rides, a trail ride and fun rodeo-like activities like goat roping. The camp is situated on the Gasconade River, so a float trip is organized also. And there is plenty of Bible study and worship.

Titus talked about “horsemanship,” the practices that are done with care of a horse, learning to ride, respecting the horse, etc. These are all worked into the learning cycle. They take care of the horses’ hooves, and her husband, a horse farrier (who shoes horses) provides that part of the training.

“Horse people” was a term Titus used throughout her conversation with The Pathway. She said when she thinks of “horse people,” it means “a lot of work,” but it also means people who have a love of horses and an appreciation for “the cowboy way.” It’s not just a hobby, but it is a way of life.

People who love horses generally are patriotic, God-fearing and respectful people. Dressing in western wear and loving the outdoors on the back of a horse are typical for this people group. Rugged individualists are what comes to mind for some, but Titus said it is more than that.

The camp leaders know that some of the kids that come to Camp Whoa do not have a father-figure in their home. They need to see men who are strong and yet loving.

“The camp tends to be a place where leaders are developed,” said Titus.

She said the younger kids grow up and continue to come to horse camp every summer. They go to camp through high school and become leaders who return to camp every summer to help.

Laclede Baptist Association Director of Missions Bradley Jemes said, “One lady has been a Camp Whoa camper since she was 12 years old and now, as a young adult, she is a camp leader and she drives down from the St. Louis area every year bringing four horses.” They are glad to have leaders from the alumni of the camp but also from several churches in the county who mentor the campers.

Titus said they plant seeds for the Gospel to be rooted in the camper’s life. She loves that so many are stepping up to lead.

Jemes remarked, “People that love horses and sharing faith through that lifestyle are attracted to the camp.”

Jemes has been the DOM there for about a year, and he is pleased that the horse camp has been so well accepted with the association.

Pastor Brian McKimmey, of the Laclede Cowboy Church, Lebanon, serves as the camp pastor. He preached to the campers while mounted on horseback during a chapel session.

Jemes and Titus also acknowledged the donation of funds to build an arena which is a great addition to the camp and provides needed shade for the horses and riders. The Titus family was at a Campers on Mission rally at Orla Baptist Church some time back. They met a man named Mark Harpham and talked about Camp Whoa and the Laclede Baptist Camp. Mr. Harpham talked with his family, and they donated the money for the arena to be constructed with funds received when his father passed away. The arena is named after the Harpham family.

So there are good things happening in Lebanon. Camp Whoa is one of the many camps run during the summer at the Laclede Baptist Camp. Horse lovers and Jesus lovers, that is what they develop there.

For more information check out the group’s Facebook page called Camp WHOA. Information may also be obtained through the Laclede Baptist Association. Phone: 417-532-9648 or website: www.lacledebaptistassociation.com.