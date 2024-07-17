Annual meeting parking lot encounter brings food, clothes, payday to migrant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (BP) – The man asked Daren Belardo for some cash. He received much more than that.

A member of Lifepointe Church in Sedalia, Mo., supply pastor and Missouri state trooper, Belardo was attending his first SBC Annual Meeting at the invitation of his father-in-law Paul Ray Grubb, pastor emeritus of First Southern Baptist Church in Sylmar, Calif. On June 12 he dropped his in-laws off for the Send Relief breakfast and proceeded to park some four blocks away.

“I parked that distance to save some money and was walking back when I met Jorge, who was asking for money,” Belardo said. “He shared with me that he had flown to Chicago from Veracruz, Mexico, after being promised a job by a family member. Then he was bussed to Indianapolis.

“I told him I didn’t have any cash but asked him when was the last time he ate.”

The answer was two days, save for some french fries shared with him on the bus. Belardo’s parents are from Puerto Rico, so he knew just enough Spanish to communicate.

“He showed me some paperwork to prove he been on the bus. I could tell he was overwrought from his travels,” said Belardo, who invited Jorge to attend the breakfast with him.

“The Holy Spirit convicted me to give him my ticket. They lady checking tickets, though, said for both of us to get a meal and Jorge to sit with my family. They opened their arms to him,” Belardo said.

Providentially, the message that day was about supporting refugees.

“I was taken aback and touched by the message,” Belardo said. “It convicted us to help even more.

“I was getting coffee and shared with someone that Jorge didn’t have a Bible, so they contacted Lifeway, and those folks donated him a beautiful Spanish Bible. It was a nice one.”

Later, Jorge was guided through the exhibit hall and received a trove of T-shirts, assorted giveaways and snacks. “He was so enamored with everyone’s kindness,” Belardo said.

A volunteer at the 9Marks booth gave them water and a place to sit before engaging in a discussion about the Gospel, during which Jorge confirmed he was a believer.

“I was going to talk to him, but she did it perfectly. We prayed with Jorge and spent a little more time before leaving the booth,” Belardo said.

There was also the matter of employment. A visit to the Indiana Convention Center’s maintenance crew brought the promise of a job interview. The two men shared contact information before parting ways.

On Father’s Day the following Sunday, Belardo received a text from Jorge. He had been hired for the maintenance crew at Lucas Oil Stadium adjacent to the convention center.

“I was overjoyed,” Belardo said. “Everyone who experienced that day with him should be. I love those God moments.”