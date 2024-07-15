Sight & Sound to premiere their first ever LIVE broadcast into movie theaters nationwide

LANCASTER (Christian Newswire) – Following a decade of taking their spectacular theater experience from the stage to the screen, Sight & Sound is partnering with Fathom Events to do something Sight & Sound has never done before — broadcast a production LIVE into movie theaters nationwide.

“We know not everyone can come to us, so we want to take the show to them,” says Katie Miller, Director of Brand Development. “Our hope is to continue creating experiences that extend beyond our stage and bring people together to witness the Bible coming to life in a whole new way!”

Broadcasting live from the Lancaster, Pa., stage on Friday, Aug. 30, “DANIEL — Live!” takes audiences on a journey alongside a faithful servant and his friends, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, as they face royal pressures and dangerous choices during their exile in the perilous kingdom of Babylon. The performance can be viewed at movie theaters nationwide for one weekend only, Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

“Found in the Old Testament, Daniel is best known for its vivid dreams, fiery furnace, and infamous lion’s den. But as we began creating this production four years ago, it was Daniel’s unwavering faith throughout these trials that inspired the heart of our story,” shared Kristen Brewer, Producer of DANIEL.

With more than a dozen cameras covering the theater from every angle, including on stage and behind the curtain, movie goers will have a front row seat to every spectacular moment of DANIEL as it unfolds in real time. In addition to the performance, this special live broadcast event will include exclusive bonus content — featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and an inside look at what it takes to bring this story to life on stage.

“We’ve had the honor of partnering with Fathom Events on previous theatrical releases. But this is the first time we are broadcasting live into movie theaters nationwide!” said Miller. “We cannot wait to share Daniel’s story with movie goers across the country and we hope his powerful story inspires audiences of all ages.”

Previous collaborations between Fathom Events and Sight & Sound include the smash hit family Christmas film, “I Heard The Bells” which grossed more than $5.6 million at the box office in 2022 and 2023.

View Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mymg6c-qOws

Tickets for “DANIEL — Live!” can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events Website (theaters are subject to change). Learn more at https://www.danielevent.com/.