HLGU trustees approve tuition freeze for 2025-26

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – During their summer meeting, Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) trustees of voted to freeze the tuition for the 2025-26 school year for the second year in a row. This marks three years in a row that the tuition will stay the same for students, enabling them to get the degree they wish to pursue in a way they can afford. The impact of maintaining the same tuition for another year will help continue the growing enrollment that HLGU has seen over the last few years.

HLGU President Robert J. Matz stated, “In a world where everything costs more, Hannibal-LaGrange University is committed to making higher education more affordable. That is why we are keeping tuition and fees the same for the third straight year in a row.”

The Trustees approved the $13.5 million budget for the 2024-25 school year. This number is based on the current student enrollment and will allow the school to sustain the progress made since enduring through financial struggles.

Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing, Tad Wingo shared with the board that enrollment continues to improve with 265 students projected to be on campus this fall. He said that the funnel remains positive as the Admissions Department recruit students for the upcoming school year.

While bringing in new students is important, HLGU aims to help current students succeed in the classroom. It was reported that the Academic and Career Services Department along with HLGU faculty have made it a priority to help students before they struggle. They have started communicating with students and begun interventions earlier to help them get back on track. These efforts have seen many more students prevail in their classwork.

The Trustees also approved Mr. Richard Ehr as an elected Instructor of Business faculty member, and it approved rank advancement from Instructor to Assistant Professor for Dr. Joe Garner, based on his completion of a doctorate.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year university that prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment. The mission of HLGU is to transform lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a biblical worldview. HLGU is supported, in part, by Missouri Baptist churches via their generous giving through the Cooperative Program.