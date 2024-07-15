First-Person: A Time to Weep

Jesus loved Jerusalem.

Jerusalem is the location where Abraham prepared to offer Isaac as a sacrifice. It’s the city of David, the location of Solomon’s Temple, as well as Herod’s Temple, the city spoken of so often by the prophets, where Jesus was brought as a child, where He preached, where He healed, and where He fulfilled the Messianic prophecy of Zechariah by entering the city on a donkey. Jerusalem is where he died, where he rose, and where He ascended. It’s where the Holy Spirit descended, and it’s where the church began. I think it’s safe to say Jesus loved Jerusalem.

Yet, we know from Luke 19:41 that Jesus wept over Jerusalem.

In the New Testament, there are two stories of Jesus weeping (according to Hebrews 5:7, He wept on other occasions as well). Jesus wept for a friend He loved and for a city He loved. When Lazarus died, the word used to describe Jesus weeping simply means “to tear up in the eye.” It’s a word typically associated with mourning or grief. As He wept over Jerusalem, though, a much stronger and more descriptive word is used, a word that means “to cry, wail, or mourn.” So, when His dear friend died, Jesus cried. As He looked over Jerusalem, a city He dearly loved, Jesus wailed.

Why? Why did Jesus weep with such intensity over Jerusalem?

In general, the very people who should have welcomed and loved the Messiah, despised Him. Ironically, the city where the presence of God dwelt within the Temple despised the presence of God who dwelt among them! Robert Stein observes that the city, within whose name is the word “peace” (salem), rejected the Messianic peace it was offered! The city that should have known; the city that should have believed; the city that should have rejoiced; the city that should have worshipped – didn’t.

So, Jesus wept.

As I watched the attempted assassination of former President Trump, my initial reaction was emotional – I was literally on the verge of tears. Why? Why would I become so emotional? If you know me well, I don’t typically get too excited about politics. In fact, I oftentimes feel frustration with both parties. I think both parties need to repent and turn to the Lord! But, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, I was watching the news with my 11-year-old little girl when the shots were fired. I immediately knew something was very wrong, so I called Tara into the living room to watch the news coverage. All I could say is, “This is not good. This is not good at all.”

Meanwhile, unbeknown to us, our little girl left the room and hid in the pantry. After a few minutes, I asked Tara, “Where’s Bryley?” Our sweet little girl slowly opened the pantry door just wide enough to let us know she was scared. She asked, “Are we safe?” I responded, “Yes, sweet girl, we’re ok. Let’s talk about what’s happening.” So Tara and I tried to explain to Bryley, who enjoys playing with stuffed animals most of the day, why someone would try to kill former President Trump. I’m sure many parents struggled with similar conversations.

When Jesus wept over Jerusalem, it was because the city had rejected Him as Messiah and destruction was inevitable (Luke 19:43-44). The city He dearly loved was heading down the wrong path – a painful path – so He wept. As I reflect on this past Saturday, I think those were my feelings for our nation. A country I dearly love heading down the wrong path – a very painful path – a path that makes me weep. It’s a path that will end in destruction if the Lord tarries and/or our nation chooses not to repent.

On Saturday, I comforted my little girl with gentle words and a hug, but I would be less than honest if I denied my concern for the future. The country I love so dearly seems to be on a bad trajectory.

What gives me hope in moments such as this? The hope I have is what the New Testament bears witness to. The early church not only existed through politically tumultuous times; it thrived! The Lord used the difficulty, the uncertainty, and the persecution to refine and strengthen the church. In times of chaos and vulnerability, we are forced to consider eternity. We are forced to reckon with the brevity of life and the finality of physical death. We are forced to reflect, examine ourselves, and decide how to respond to Jesus.

Why do I remain hopeful? I’m hopeful because the harvest has never been more plentiful, and revival may very well be on the horizon!

“Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning” (Psalm 30:5).

