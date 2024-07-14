Former President Trump survives apparent assassination attempt at campaign rally

by Brandon Porter/Baptist Press

BUTLER, Pa. (BP) – A rally for former President Donald Trump was interrupted Saturday afternoon, July 13, following what appeared to be gunshots. Trump was speaking at a campaign rally when several pops rang out. After lifting his hand to his ear, Trump ducked to the ground as the crowd behind him scattered.

Secret Service agents immediately swarmed the platform. Moments later, Trump seemed to stand and was helped off the stage while waiving to the crowd.

A statement from the Trump campaign said the former president is “fine after being checked out a local hospital.”

The Associated Press reported the shooter was killed and one rally attendee was also killed.

Within the hour, a representative from the U.S. Secret Service released a statement: “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) posted that he was “praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene.” Johnson also noted that he had “been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) posted, “I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country.”

“While reports show that President Trump is doing ‘fine,’ this is a horrific moment,” said Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission president Brent Leatherwood. “The reality that this has taken place tonight should bring us to our knees.”

“We should all stop to pray for President Trump and that those responsible will be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. We should pray for anyone else injured by this despicable incident,” Leatherwood said.

“We are praying for President Trump amid today’s horrible event. I praise the Lord he appears okay and that the Secret Service so heroically intervened. We need to pray for our nation and for calm hearts and minds. The Lord reigns,” said Clint Pressley, Southern Baptist Convention president, in a statement to Baptist Press.

The event follows a busy political week as the Republican National Convention finalized their 2024 campaign platform on July 9.

The Republican National Convention begins on Monday, July 15, in Milwaukee.

“In a democracy like ours, we voice our opinions, we passionately press our case, we bravely dissent, and we loudly campaign for our cause,” Leatherwood said. “But we must never cross the line to harm those we disagree with. Political violence has hurt too many individuals and taken too many lives in our history. Now is the moment for all of us to unite and bring a swift and universal condemnation to this vile act that has no place whatsoever in America.”