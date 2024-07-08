Pathway contributing writers publish new books

JEFFERSON CITY – Three Pathway contributing writers have released new books.

Greever publishes book on ‘The Biblical Man’

One of the most important yet misunderstood issues of our day is manhood. Even for most men in the church, masculinity comes from seemingly every influence except Scripture. Released on May 20, and published by Further Steps Press, Jeremiah Greever’s new book, The Biblical Man: Becoming the Man God Made You to Be, tackles the practical issues facing men today and how the Bible gives needed answers. By identifying struggles unique to men, Greever points to Scripture’s guidance for how men can thrive in all circumstances. Greever serves as senior pastor at First Baptist Church, Sedalia.

As pastor and biblical counselor, Greever writes in a practical and conversational style. By giving men an intentional and clear direction, he points men to the hope that comes from biblical instruction. Practical reflection questions at the end of each chapter help facilitate conversations about applying truth while growing in manhood. While the book is written primarily for men, women will also find the book both helpful and illuminating. Whether in family or church relationships, The Biblical Man helps men and women know manhood and encourage men around them.

Owen Strachan, author of War on Men, writes in the Foreword: “Greever writes to define, clarify, and unpack biblical manhood. He is a faithful pastor, and he brings something to the table that is very often missing in the manhood missives: care. He cares about men. He wants them to do well.”

Whether a young man uncertain of where to turn, an older man desiring to make his life count, or a woman wanting to help the men in her life become biblical men, this book provides a practical path forward. With guidance, care, and biblical instruction, biblical manhood is possible for any man who desires to become The Biblical Man.

The book costs $7.00 and can be found online at Amazon.com and furtherstepspress.com.

Steinbeck releases third book

Longtime Pathway contributing writer Dan Steinbeck has announced the publication of his third book.

Potluck Fiasco is a whimsical easy-read book that challenges the pre-conceived and popular thought that only clergy can pray at church meals.

In this novella, Sweet Row Baptist Church cancels a monthly dinner when the pastor is ailing and absent from the dinner. In the course of things the pastor and the congregation find not only can others pray, but they learn other creative ways for a meal blessing to be made.

Steinbeck is pastor of Southern Baptist Fellowship Church in Wayland and is a public transit driver.

His other works include a humorous collection of his family stories (Nuts, Squirrels, and Knotholes in the Family Tree); and a biography of a Wayland man’s search for Christ (Finding God at the City Dump: The George LeMaster story).

Steinbeck’s wife Carla illustrated the cover for Nuts, Squirrels, and Knotholes, and also for Potluck Fiasco.

The couple have two adult children and two granddaughters.

Potluck Fiasco is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or by contacting him at 612 College Street, Canton, MO 63435 or emailing cantondan@gmail.com.

Howe publishes book on theme of Imago Dei in Genesis 1-11

Pathway contributing writer Timothy Howe, pastor of teaching and discipleship at Heritage Baptist Church, Lebanon, has published a new book about the Image of God in Genesis 1-11. His book, The Charge of God’s Royal Children: A Narrative Analysis of the Imago Dei in Genesis 1-11, was released in May by Wipf and Stock publishers.

J. Daniel Hays, senior professor of Old Testament at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, said, “Howe’s The Charge of God’s Royal Children is a helpful, erudite contribution to our understanding of the imago Dei.”

Peter Harland, member of the faculty of divinity at the University of Cambridge, “I am delighted to provide a strong recommendation for Timothy Howe’s book on the imago Dei in Genesis 1–11. He has provided fresh and illuminating insights into a text about which so much has been written. Howe’s book is clearly written and demonstrates scholarly rigor. He has succeeded in his aim of demonstrating that the imago Dei plays an important role in the interpretation of Genesis 1–11.”

Howe is also an adjunct professor at Corban University, Southwest Baptist University and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His book is available for purchase on Amazon.com.