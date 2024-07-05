Resolutions due 60 days before MBC’s annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Resolutions must be submitted in writing to the Committee on Resolutions at least 60 days prior to the first session of the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting, set to take place at the St. Charles Convention Center here, Oct. 28-29. Persons submitting resolutions must certify that they are messengers.

The Christian Life Commission may submit resolutions directly to the Committee on Resolutions.

The author of any resolution may address the Committee on Resolutions during its deliberations. Resolutions recommended by the committee are the only recommendations considered at the annual meeting, with one exception.

A properly submitted resolution not recommended by the committee may be considered by a two-thirds vote of the messengers. No person may submit more than three resolutions per year (MBC Bylaw 6, H).

When submitting resolutions, messengers are to include the following information: title of resolution, date submitted, messenger’s name, address, phone number, email address, name of church represented, church address, church phone, and church email.

Resolutions should be sent either by email to pjeffries@mobaptist.org or by mail to Resolutions Committee, Missouri Baptist Convention, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101-3215.