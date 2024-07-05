MBU Establishes John Mason Peck Institute to Equip Next Generation of Christian Leaders

ST. LOUIS – The John Mason Peck Institute at Missouri Baptist University will launch this fall to equip the next generation of Christian leaders to serve the body of Christ. The Peck Institute will bring together students and churches for gospel-centered ministry in St. Louis and beyond.

The John Mason Peck Institute will provide scholarship programs for students in an eligible Christian Ministry degree program. Students can receive financial support as Peck Scholars or as Peck Fellows, both of which provide opportunities for ministry training and service. In addition, the Peck Institute will offer monthly workshops, called “Peck Labs,” to equip students to grow in areas of Christian formation and leadership in preparation for serving the Lord Jesus Christ in the church and society.

The Institute is named after John Mason Peck, a pioneer missionary who founded the first Baptist church in St. Louis during the early nineteenth century. In addition, Peck started higher education schools to train missionaries and pastors, established schools for African American men and women and advocated against slavery.

“John Mason Peck has too often been forgotten for his faithfulness to carry out the Great Commission in a variety of spheres,” said Dr. Aaron Lumpkin, associate vice president for Spiritual Formation and assistant professor of Theology. “From starting churches and schools to advocating against slavery, Peck embodied the best of Baptist convictions and cooperation. He understood the times, the implications of the gospel for life, and the necessity of partnership in carrying the good news to all people.”

The Peck Institute also partners with the George Liele Center, a new ministry facility in Saint Louis that exists as a collaborative effort between the Saint Louis Metro Baptist Association and SEND Relief.

“Through the John Mason Peck Institute, our students will be further equipped to fulfill the Great Commission as they prepare to serve the Lord in a variety of contexts,” said Lumpkin.