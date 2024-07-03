Annual HLGU Alumni & Friends work day planned

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University needs volunteers to help prepare the campus for the new school year. The annual Alumni and Friends Work Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. No advanced skills are necessary.

The morning will include hard work, great fellowship, and service to HLGU. Work will begin in the lobby of the first floor (lowest level) of the Burt Administration Building at 7:30 a.m. Jobs include raking/cleaning flower beds, painting, minor campus fix-ups, and more.

Hannibal-LaGrange University will provide a list of projects to prepare campus for the fall semester and a “thank you” lunch will be held at 11 a.m.

For more information or to enlist as a volunteer, please contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse ’05 M ’16 at lauren.youse@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3126 by Wednesday, Aug. 7. If volunteers cannot commit to working all morning, HLGU will gladly work with schedules. Volunteers should be age 12 or older or with an adult.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year university that prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment. The mission of HLGU is to transform lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a Biblical worldview.