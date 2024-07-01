Growing success of Super Summer may bring expanded camp opportunities

Second week of Super Summer draws 685 to SBU campus

BOLIVAR – During the last week of June, 685 youth, youth leaders and staff attended the second week of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Super Summer camp at Southwest Baptist University (SBU). Total attendance during the two weeks of Super Summer was 1,110 – nearly doubling last year’s total attendance and sparking conversations about expanding MBC camp opportunities in future years (Read more below).

The first week of Super Summer was hosted by Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU), only a week before SBU hosted the camp.

“We’ve seen quite a few decisions,” Dan Gibson, MBC Next Gen Strategist, said at the end of the second week of Super Summer. “The Lord is really blessing.”

This year, Cole Wyley will be going into eighth grade and attended Super Summer at SBU for the second time.

“It’s been a great atmosphere,” Wyley said. “It’s radical seeing people learning about God. The messages of Dan (Gibson) and Bob (Caldwell) … get to your heart. It’s cool to see the kids live it out.” Bob Caldwell served as camp evangelist during both weeks of Super Summer.

Heidi Baker, who is also going into eighth grade, was at Super Summer for the third year.

“It’s really good to see God tugging at hearts to (move people) to Christ,” Baker said. “Worship has been on another level. It’s better and better each year. It’s amazing to see people throw their hands up in the air for the Lord.” She especially enjoyed seeing a friend from her church make a decision for Christ this year.

Brady Atwell, associate pastor at FBC Maryville, brought students this year for the third time to the Super Summer at SBU, and he was a large team leader at HLGU the week before. He said Gibson and Caldwell encouraged students to be radical for Jesus.

“It’s awesome,” Atwell said. “We are more and more amazed at the work Dan (Gibson) and Bob (Caldwell). … It is so beneficial for the students. It’s a first-class camp.” He added that Super Summer leaders always responded well to the feedback of church youth leaders.

“The Missouri Baptist Convention is so good to the youth leaders,” he said. While the students attended small groups led by MBC summer missionaries, youth leaders from MBC churches attended sessions tailored for their needs. He was particularly blessed when John Marshall, former pastor of Second Baptist Church, Springfield, shared some 40 points of biblical wisdom and truth.

New church camp opportunities being considered

The growth at Super Summer this year has led the MBC to seriously consider adding a third week of Super Summer, Gibson said. Additionally, another MBC summer camp may be a more traditional summer camp, rather than a Super Summer

“Some churches are driving to other states for a traditional camp,” Gibson said. “We’re looking to help churches find a niche they don’t have (in Missouri camp offerings).”

Gibson said more information will be released this fall after plans for next year’s camp season are finalized.