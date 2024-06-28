SBU partners with Mission University on health education

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University and Mission University have announced a new partnership that will expand nursing and health sciences opportunities for Mission students through SBU’s Mercy College of Health Professions.

Beginning in the Fall 2024 semester, Mission students will have the opportunity to earn Associate’s of Science (ASN) or Bachelor’s of Science (BSN) degrees in Nursing from SBU, in addition to a Bachelor of Science in Business from Mission University. Students will benefit from SBU’s nearly 40 years of nursing education experience in Southwest Missouri, including its affiliation with Mercy Hospital that allows access to top-tier clinical facilities.

“Mission University (formerly Baptist Bible College) is excited to announce a new partnership with Southwest Baptist University and the Mercy College of Health Professions,” said Mission University President Dr. Mark Milioni. “This partnership allows students interested in nursing and health care to experience the best of both universities. Alike in beliefs and atmosphere, students will experience learning from a Christian worldview. Through this partnership, we aspire to prepare a new generation of nurses and health care professionals who are equipped to address the great need that exists in health care and to address health care issues around the world. Mission University is eager to enter into this new partnership.”

Mission University joins Drury University in partnering with SBU to offer health professions training to students across the Southwest Missouri region. The flexibility of SBU’s program allows students to fit nursing and health professions courses into their existing course plans to ensure they are not delayed in graduating. Courses are offered in-person and online, with clinical requirements completed at Mercy Hospital Springfield.

“Partnerships like this not only benefit the universities, but they especially benefit students and the region as a whole,” said Dr. Rick Melson, President of SBU. “We are proud to strive alongside like-minded institutions such as Mission University and Mercy to provide strong career pathways for students to meet the healthcare needs of Southwest Missouri.”

Mission University students can contact Shannon Mulford, Academic Dean, for more details about how to apply for the program.