SBU Worldwide launching eight programs online

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University has announced a significant expansion of degree programs available fully online through the SBU Worldwide Campus. Eight degrees are launching over the summer and fall semesters. These will combine with the existing associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and Health Sciences to give SBU Worldwide 17 different programs for students seeking quality, affordable, and flexible faith-based online education.

The following degrees will be available fully online through SBU Worldwide beginning in Fall 2024:

Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Operations and Management: This degree packages conceptual and administrative coursework in cybersecurity with business management coursework. Graduating with a degree in cybersecurity operations and management will equip you for an entry-level cybersecurity job with preparation to advance into a management position. Course titles include Ethical Hacking, Digital Forensics, and Personal Cybersecurity.

Bachelor of Science in Marketing: Students in the program will apply concepts and principles learned in class to real-world case studies. Course titles include Digital and Social Media Marketing, Strategic Marketing, Data Analytics, and Consumer Behavior.

Bachelor of Science in Health Administration: Designed for students who are drawn to the healthcare industry but don’t plan to practice medicine or patient care, this degree prepares students to be a leader in the industry. Course titles include Health Care Finance, Advanced Health Care Leadership, Health Care in Culturally Diverse Populations, and Organization and Delivery of Health Care.

Bachelor of Science in Business Management: Students will receive a high-caliber academic business education to prepare you for a successful career as a professional manager in corporations, not-for-profit organizations, and small businesses. Course titles include Organizational Behavior and Servant Leadership, Strategic Management, and Managerial Economics.

Master of Education (four concentrations): The Master of Education degrees are designed for teachers and administrators who value a Christian worldview and desire to further their careers to become recognized experts in their field. Concentrations include:

• Literacy – Courses include Addressing Deficits in Language Processing/Dyslexia and Diagnosis of Reading Difficulties

• Curriculum and Instruction – Courses include Schools by Design and Instructional Material Design and Application

• Teacher Leadership – Courses include Assessment and Data Collection, and Educational Organization, Leadership and Change

• Instructional Technology Leadership – Courses include Technology Planning and Budgeting, and Advanced Media Management and Supervision

In addition to the new programs, SBU Worldwide continues to offer the following fully online degrees: Associate’s degrees in Business Administration and Health Sciences; bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration, in Health Sciences, RN-to-BSN; Master’s degrees in Business Administration (concentrations in Marketing, Data Analytics, Management, Accounting), Master of Science in Nursing

For more information about SBU Worldwide and online learning at Southwest Baptist University, visit www.sbuniv.edu/admissions/worldwide.