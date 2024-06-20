Providence Baptist begins construction after building destroyed in January fire

WILLIAMSTOWN – Providence Baptist Church’s new building is under construction, after its previous building was destroyed in a fire here, Jan. 4.

Pastor James Leezer said, May 31, that a 10,800-square-foot, single level facility on a concrete slab was almost framed and was expected to be shingled in early June.

The new facility is located on Route E in Lewis County, near where the church parsonage was also destroyed in the Jan. 4th fire, and a quarter mile south of the older structure location.

“We debated whether to go with a smaller building for our immediate needs or whether to build for growth,” Leezer said, adding the latter was chosen.

The new facility will have vaulted ceilings, classrooms adjacent to the sanctuary, an office, a kitchen/auditorium, and showers to be available for local disaster needs.

“We want to be a hub of support for northeast Missouri,” Leezer said.

After a volunteer group opted for another project, MK (Michael and Keith) Phillips of Luray and owners of the Kahoka Lumber were paid to build the structure. Al Groner, Bethel Baptist Director of Missions, is serving as a contact for volunteers and general contractor.

Leezer said the Phillips donated the framing and offered the other materials at cost.

At present, the parsonage will not be rebuilt.

A prayer of dedication was held, June 2, and another dedication service will be held at a time to be announced before the church occupies the building. Leezer said it’s possible the church could be used in October.

A number of local churches took up collections, and a donation was made by the Mt.Salem/Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association to help cover some costs to rebuild the church.

To date, there have been no arrests in the fire, which is believed to have been of suspicious origin, because of the distance between the parsonage and the church.

The church has temporarily been meeting in the Williamstown fire station.

Those wishing to help volunteer on the project should call Groner at 573-719-0882.