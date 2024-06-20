Pathway

WILLIAMSTOWN – Construction of the new building for Providence Baptist Church in rural Williamstown was well underway in late May. The building includes a more modern floor plan than did the church’s old building, which was destroyed in a fire, Jan. 4. (Photo courtesy of Providence Baptist Church, via Facebook)

Providence Baptist begins construction after building destroyed in January fire

By

WILLIAMSTOWN – Providence Baptist Church’s new building is under construction, after its previous building was destroyed in a fire here, Jan. 4.

Pastor James Leezer said, May 31, that a 10,800-square-foot, single level facility on a concrete slab was almost framed and was expected to be shingled in early June.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mo. – Fire leveled the Providence Baptist Church and attached fellowship hall Thursday morning, Jan. 4. The church parsonage, located a quarter mile away was also destroyed. The fire then came under the investigation of the Missouri Fire Marshall’s office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), to determine cause and whether it were a hate crime. (Photo Courtesy of Canton R-V Fire Department)

The new facility is located on Route E in Lewis County, near where the church parsonage was also destroyed in the Jan. 4th fire, and a quarter mile south of the older structure location.

“We debated whether to go with a smaller building for our immediate needs or whether to build for growth,” Leezer said, adding the latter was chosen.

The new facility will have vaulted ceilings, classrooms adjacent to the sanctuary, an office, a kitchen/auditorium, and showers to be available for local disaster needs.

“We want to be a hub of support for northeast Missouri,” Leezer said.

After a volunteer group opted for another project, MK (Michael and Keith) Phillips of Luray and owners of the Kahoka Lumber were paid to build the structure. Al Groner, Bethel Baptist Director of Missions, is serving as a contact for volunteers and general contractor.

Leezer said the Phillips donated the framing and offered the other materials at cost.

At present, the parsonage will not be rebuilt.

A prayer of dedication was held, June 2, and another dedication service will be held at a time to be announced before the church occupies the building. Leezer said it’s possible the church could be used in October.

A number of local churches took up collections, and a donation was made by the Mt.Salem/Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association to help cover some costs to rebuild the church.

To date, there have been no arrests in the fire, which is believed to have been of suspicious origin, because of the distance between the parsonage and the church.

The church has temporarily been meeting in the Williamstown fire station.

Those wishing to help volunteer on the project should call Groner at 573-719-0882.

WILLIAMSTOWN – A fired destroyed the building of Providence Baptist Church near Williamstown, Jan. 4. Soon after the fire, Pastor James Leezer said, “There is a time to mourn, but we need to plan the next step. God has a purpose behind the pain.” Now, the church is beginning a new step with the contruction of a new building. (Pathway photo by Dan Steinbeck)

