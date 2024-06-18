Lynwood Baptist Church, Christian Academy break ground on 35,000-square-foot expansion

CAPE GIRARDEAU – Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy celebrated the groundbreaking of a significant, 35,000-square-foot expansion on their campus, June 9.

This milestone event marked the beginning of a transformative project designed to enhance the facilities and services offered to the community.

The new addition will feature versatile multi-use spaces, including classrooms and a gymnasium, to strengthen the church’s family ministry and the rapidly growing student body of Lynwood Christian Academy, a pre-K through eighth-grade school. The expansion will also include an upgraded kitchen, commons/cafeteria space for the academy, and enhanced facilities for the church’s Access Ministry, which serves teens and adults with special needs.

The $10.5 million project, a substantial investment in the local community, will be constructed by Cape Girardeau-based general contractor Kiefner Bros., Inc. The project’s financing is being handled locally by Montgomery Bank.

Lynwood Christian Academy first opened in August 2020, continuing a four-decade legacy started at Cape Christian School. Accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International, the school combines excellent academic instruction with a biblical worldview. It also offers extra-curricular activities ranging from sports to speech and word competitions.

Lynwood Baptist Church was started in 1959. The church moved to its current location in 1998.