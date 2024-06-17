Why should the issue of abortion matter to Missouri Baptists?

There’s a great deal of conversation about abortion. As you are likely aware, in June of 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federally recognized “right” to abortion. Now, each state determines to what extent, if any, to allow abortion. In Missouri, if the 380,000-plus signatures for the recent initiative petition are verified, we will vote on whether or not to add abortion “rights” to our state constitution. Does this really matter? Is abortion a significant issue? Should it be on your mind?

Well, thank you for asking! Let me answer as concisely as I know how: Yes, it matters greatly! In fact, it may matter more than you realize. Why? Why does it matter? Simply put, abortion is a theological issue long before it’s a political issue. For Christians, the conversation should be founded on what the Bible teaches. Regardless of cultural pressures, and regardless of political party affiliation, the Word of God must guide our beliefs and practices on abortion. What does the Bible teach about human life? Great questions today! Again, thank you for asking.

The Bible teaches that we are made by God. Job 31:15 states, “Did not he who made me in the womb make him? And did not one fashion us in the womb?” Psalm 139:13 states, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.” Jeremiah 1:4-5 states, “Now the word of the Lord came to me, saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.’” Life doesn’t happen without God. And, if we’re made by God, we dare not take this truth lightly.

The Bible also teaches that we are made in the image of God. Genesis 1:26-27 states, “Then God said, ‘Let us make man in our image, after our likeness’. . . so God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” Clearly, these two verses can answer multiple questions in today’s culture, but when it comes to life, we’re not only made by God, we’re also made in His image. I love a beautiful sunset, but the sun wasn’t made in the image of God. I enjoy the majesty of a mountain range and the magnitude of the sea, but neither were made in the image of God. Humans are the only form of life in all of creation made in the very image of God – we dare not take this truth lightly.

Lastly, the Bible teaches that we are made for God. First Corinthians 6:20 states, “You were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.” First Corinthians 10:31 states, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” Why make this point? Because human life has purpose, and that purpose is to glorify God. Does the Bible mention any plants or animals being “bought with a price?” Are trees ever commanded, “Whatever you do, do all to the glory of God?” No. Of course not. Humans are in an incredibly distinct category of creation – made by God, in the image of God, for God.

So where does that leave us? It brings us to the conclusion that human life is distinct, sacred, and of great worth. It also brings us to the conclusion that destroying human life through abortion is wrong. If we end up voting on this issue in November, I’m choosing life – and I would humbly ask you to do the same. If we’re truly made by God, in the image of God, and for the glory of God, how can we choose otherwise?