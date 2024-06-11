Tony Evans ceases pastoral ministry ‘due to sin,’ enters ‘time of spiritual recovery and healing’

DALLAS (BP) – In a statement posted on the Oak Cliff Bible Church website, church leaders have announced that Senior Pastor Tony Evans has stepped away from his staff role at the church due to falling “short of the high standards of [S]cripture.” Leaders say the “difficult decision” was made with tremendous prayer and after multiple meetings with Evans and church elders.

“The elder board is obligated to govern the church in accordance with the [S]criptures,” said a statement on the church’s website. “Dr. Evans and the elders agree that when any elder or pastor falls short of the high standards of scripture, the elders are responsible for providing accountability and maintaining integrity in the church.”

Evans, who has served at the church for 48 years, wrote a letter to members stating the reason for the decision happened “a number of years ago.”

“While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions,” he wrote. “In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders. This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and healing.

“The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard.

“I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others. I have shared this with my wife, my children, and our church elders, and they have lovingly placed their arms of grace around me.”

Further details related to the case were not released. Evans says he intends to continue to worship at Oak Cliff during the process.

“I have never loved you more than I love you right now, and I’m trusting God to walk me through this valley. Thank you for your love, prayers, support, and forgiveness as I continue my spiritual healing journey. As we walk this journey together, keep your eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith,” Evans said.