New IMB missionaries celebrated during SBC annual meeting

INDIANAPOLIS (BP) – Newly appointed missionaries looked around the Indiana Convention Center’s hall at the urging of Paul Chitwood, International Mission Board president. He gestured from the stage to more than 13,000 messengers and guests sent by local churches to the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Indianapolis, June 11-12.

“Beside you and behind you are row upon row, thousands of Southern Baptists, here to celebrate with you as you prepare to go to the nations,” he said. “As you go out to literally every corner of the earth in pursuit of the lost, may the Lord remind you that always — always — there are Southern Baptists praying fervently for you, and for the gospel to advance.”

Chitwood reminded the crowd that millions of Southern Baptists have prayed faithfully for God to call out and send laborers to His harvest fields during the convention’s 179 years of existence. These 83 missionaries, plus two previously appointed who participated with spouses, were recognized at the IMB’s Sending Celebration to end the June 11 morning session of the meeting. The IMB president smiled and pointed out this was one of the largest groups to be sent out during an SBC annual meeting.

The new missionaries will serve in every affinity of the world where the IMB works today. They represent a collective commitment to the biblical model of getting the Gospel to those who have yet to hear through the presence of a missionary. As part of this unified effort, Chitwood explained to the new missionaries, Southern Baptists have made and kept three pledges throughout two centuries of missionary presence:

“We pledge to hold the ropes for you in our praying.”

These prayers have been preparing newly appointed missionaries Todd and Michele Linn of Henderson, Kentucky, for their ministry in Zambia where they will serve as a seminary lecturer and provide leadership in rural Bible schools. Strengthening churches and discipling local believers is something they treasure.

Michele said there was a time when she didn’t know much about church, but a praying, loving body of believers made all the difference in their lives and growth in faith throughout the years. She recalled a man at church saying he’d see her Wednesday, even though she had never been.

“So, I went just to see what I was missing,” she said. “It wasn’t long before Todd joined me, and we became regularly involved with the life of the church.”

The church body eventually financially supported and prayed them through theological education and into pastorates in Kentucky and Indiana. For years, the couple prayed for the persecuted church in Asia and the Middle East and for missionaries. They have seen the power of prayer in the life of the churches they served and on the mission field as they partnered with missionary teams. Now, as they heed God’s call to minister to the nations in Sub-Saharan Africa, they hold tight to Southern Baptists’ pledge of prayer because they know its importance. They are being sent from Oakhill Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana.

“Join us in the Great Pursuit by praying for us as we learn a new language at an older age,” Michele added.

“We pledge to hold the ropes for you in our giving.”